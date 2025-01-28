Community invited to share their views on proposal for new Eco Village in Northern Ireland seaside town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A proposal for a new Eco Village in Portrush has been deemed ‘acceptable’, marking the beginning of a sustainable holiday destination for the popular seaside town.
The Proposal of Application Notice for the new plans, which were submitted by White Rock Eco Parks, was recently processed to the next stage by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council having ‘sufficient information’.
The planned Eco Village is set to span 4.66 hectares on land near Ballybogey Road and feature 40 self-contained holiday chalets along with car parking, communal recreational areas and gym, a site office, a maintenance shed, and extensive landscaping around a large lake.
The project, designed by Northern Ireland planning consultants TSA Planning, also includes the construction of a new access route which will involve stopping up to the existing access to Hampton Conservatories, alongside all other associated site works.
White Rock Eco Parks based in the seaside town aims to build an environmentally conscious retreat that complements Portrush's natural beauty, offering a unique and sustainable holiday experience for visitors.
The proposed development is for lands to the south and south-west of 216 Ballybogey Road, Portrush and approximately 80m south-east of 218 Ballybogey Road, Portrush.
To engage with the local community and gather feedback, a drop-in event is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 26, at Two Twenty, 220 Ballybogey Road, Portrush, from 2pm to 6pm. The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to view the display boards for the proposal and submit feedback via printed comment cards.
Members of the consultation team will be available at the event to answer any questions from local residents and stakeholders, as well as to collect feedback on the proposal.
Residents and interested parties are encouraged to attend and share their views to help shape the development.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.