A group of Northern Ireland’s home builders have come together to launch a new group to tackle the growing crisis caused by the region’s failing wastewater infrastructure.

Build Homes NI says that decades of underfunding in Northern Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure represents a political failure that has created a social, environmental and economic crisis.

The group blames the chronic lack of capacity in wastewater infrastructure for new home completions falling to a 60-year low and contributing to record levels of homelessness. They also argue that the poor state of NI Water’s infrastructure is degrading the environment and undermining wider economic growth.

The group is encouraging members of the public to join them in a campaign to increase the number of homes being built in Northern Ireland.

James Fraser, director of Fraser Partners, one of Northern Ireland’s largest home builders, said: “For years home builders have warned that persistently choosing to underfund NI Water would have consequences. We now have a housing and environmental crisis which, in the absence of workable solutions from the Executive, will continue to get worse.

“Housebuilders want to build homes but every year the number of areas where we can do so gets smaller. Developers are willing to make more financial contributions, but this is only practical for the largest private developments.

“Localised solutions funded by developers is a sticking plaster solution. Such an approach will be a de facto water charge based on a postcode lottery. It will also make social housing schemes unaffordable. If this is the primary proposal the Executive has, it will fail. Northern Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure is facing a systemic failure which requires a system-wide solution. Only the Executive has the means to tackle this crisis.”

It’s expected that less than 5,000 new homes were completed in Northern Ireland last year.

As the supply of new homes has decreased, numbers on social housing lists have risen to a record 47,000 households, including 14,000 who have been waiting more than five years. The number of households in temporary accommodation has more than doubled in just five years.

NI Water, which is funded by the Department for Infrastructure, has identified 100 areas across Northern Ireland where wastewater infrastructure is restricting development. At a meeting of Stormont’s Infrastructure Committee in November last year, NI Water officials confirmed that they are anticipating up to a £1bn shortfall in funding from the NI Executive between now and 2027. This is in addition to a £700m funding shortfall between 2015-2021.

NI Water is already responsible for one in eight of all pollution incidents in Northern Ireland. More than 20 million tonnes of untreated sewage and wastewater is spilled into local waterways annually.

Build Homes NI, director, Paul McErlean, said: “Northern Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure isn’t fit for purpose. That is the direct result of decades of underfunding by the Northern Ireland Executive.

“It’s no coincidence that home building is at a 60-year low whilst homelessness is at a record high and Northern Ireland house price inflation is double the UK average. Homes are becoming unaffordable to buy or rent, and a generation of young people are being priced out of the market.

“NI Water’s creaking infrastructure is polluting our rivers and beaches and the cost to the economy is enormous. In the housing sector alone, there are more than 16,500 homes worth £3bn which can’t be built, while a further 55 manufacturing and hospitality projects have been shelved or relocated elsewhere.

“Enough is enough. Years of wilful underfunding has created an omnishambles that affects everyone in Northern Ireland. Homebuilders are ready and willing to help, but we need the Executive to step up to its responsibilities and provide leadership and a proper funding model for NI Water.”

Build Homes NI’s founding members include Alskea, Antrim Construction, Beechview Developments, Braidwater Group, Fraser Partners, Hagan Homes, Lagan Homes, Lotus Homes, and McGinnis Group.

In recent years they have been involved in over 100 new housing developments across Northern Ireland delivering thousands of new build social, affordable, and private homes each year. The group aims to expand its membership to other organisations in the housing sector and provide evidence-based research to help inform debate.