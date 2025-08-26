Within a year...Ciaran McLarnon goes from a shipping container to the world stage with his award-winning bread — and the power of a smart oven

One year after launching The Focacceria — a hidden artisan bread café above House Proud furniture store on Boucher Road — self-taught Belfast baker Ciaran McLarnon has captured the attention of a global kitchen equipment giant.

Ciaran, who first began experimenting with sourdough in a Glasgow kitchen just before the pandemic, has gone from amateur baker to industry innovator. His unique approach to bread-making — using Rational’s advanced iCombi Pro combi-steamer — has earned him a place on Rational TV and a new role partnering with the German manufacturer to showcase the oven’s potential far beyond fine dining.

“My approach was to show the potential of the specialist oven known as a combi-steamer (Rational’s iCombi Pro model) in a more “street” setting,” he explained. “It is often regarded as a product for the higher end of the restaurant business, something used only by top flight chefs.

“My aim is to share this approach where I create new programs this generation of smart ovens with businesses wherever they are in the world.”

After returning to Belfast in 2022, Ciaran launched his first venture — 100th Monkey Bakery — from a shipping container on Apollo Road. His sourdough bagels, crafted entirely using the iCombi Pro, earned a coveted Great Taste Award in 2023.

But when the site closed abruptly in February 2024, Ciaran posted an urgent appeal on Instagram. Within days, the team at local interiors retailer House Proud had offered him the opportunity to take over their recently vacated café space on the first floor. And four months later, The Focacceria officially opened its doors.

Now a hidden gem in Belfast’s food scene, The Focacceria is celebrated for its Italian-American style sandwiches — from crunchy chicken parmesan and meatball subs to roast beef with ricotta — all made on Ciaran’s signature focaccia bread. The menu changes often, but the commitment to top-quality bread and ingredients remains constant.

His innovative use of the iCombi Pro quickly captured industry attention. Rational has begun featuring his methods in their international training and marketing, with Ciaran contributing bespoke baking programmes and user profiles to help others get the most out of their equipment.

Adam Knights, marketing director, Rational UK and Ireland explained: “We at Rational were inspired by Ciaran’s innovative approach to baking. His work with the iCombi Pro has set a new benchmark for artisan bread makers.

"His creativity, precision, and refusal to compromise on quality make him a brilliant advocate for what’s possible with our technology.” In February last year, Ciaran hosted a sold-out Bread Science event as part of the NI Science Festival, further cementing his reputation as a thought leader in baking innovation. Now working closely with Rational, he’s helping shape the future of baking for professionals around the world.

Reflecting on a transformative year, Ciaran added: “I’m thrilled to be working with Rational. I was teaching myself to bake breads while I discovered their products just a few years ago, so to be recognised and profiled by such a leading brand is almost surreal.