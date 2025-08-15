Healing from the inside out: New Newtownabbey clinic combines advanced aesthetics with mental wellbeing
A new aesthetics and wellness clinic has officially opened in Newtownabbey following a six-figure investment.
ERA Aesthetics and Wellness, offers advanced aesthetic treatments alongside a structured training and mentorship programme for medical professionals and features a dedicated Wellness Lounge, unique to the sector in Northern Ireland.
Founded by experienced medical aesthetics practitioner. Emma Ross, ERA is located on Portland Avenue, Glengormley and offers a new standard in patient-centred care and clinical education. The clinic creates a multi-dimensional approach to aesthetics and wellness by bringing together aesthetics excellence with patients’ emotional wellbeing and professional development.
Emma Ross, a qualified nurse and midwife with over 13 years of experience in aesthetics medicine, is widely recognised as a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in the field. She has treated thousands of patient treatments across a range of clinical settings and trained many medical practitioners in aesthetics practice. Emma is fully qualified to practise in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland allowing her to offer regulatory-compliant care and training on a cross border basis.
In addition to patient services, ERA offers training and mentorship to qualified medical professionals looking to develop or advance their skills in the field of aesthetics.
A key feature of the clinic is The Wellness Lounge, a bespoke space offering events focused on self-care, mental wellbeing and personal development. Sessions led by expert facilitators will include guided meditation, restorative breathwork, skin rituals, nutrition workshops, and sound baths.
Speaking about the launch, Emma Ross said: “ERA represents a new chapter – not just for me personally, but for how aesthetic and wellness services can be delivered.
"I’m proud to be offering hands-on training opportunities and mentorship for medical professionals who want to practise safely, ethically, and with confidence.”
Emma began her career supporting first time teenage mothers and their babies, an experience that deeply influenced her commitment to compassionate care. This sparked a lifelong interest in how early experiences shape self-perception and confidence - a perspective that now underpins her entire approach to patient care and professional education.
“The integration of wellness into an aesthetics clinic is deliberate,” added Emma. “We want every individual who visits ERA – whether for treatment or training – to feel supported in every sense.”