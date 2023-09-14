Henderson Foodservice launch Effortless Magic campaign to boost Northern Ireland's hospitality this festive season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Henderson Foodservice’s Effortless Magic brings a combination of local suppliers and new and exclusive products which aim to relieve the stress chefs and caterers face during the busiest time of the year.
And experts within the company, based in Mallusk and serving the island of Ireland, believe this year the strain will be felt even more keenly as restauranteurs and hoteliers struggle with resource and rising operating costs.
Kiera Campbell, sales director at Henderson Foodservice, said: “We have been serving the hospitality industry for the past 55 years and we know the challenges facing our customers this year are extremely heightened. Therefore, we have worked hard with our suppliers and our development chef within the company to produce a range that delivers on innovation, trends and taste, while providing an ordering service that is user friendly, efficient cost-effective and convenient to our customers.”
The 65+ strong sales team recently gathered for a two day retreat to understand more about the ranges available to customers this Christmas with daily sessions at Cafre College, Loughry. They then had the opportunity to sample the variety of high quality products available to elevate Christmas menus, thanks to a six-course festive spread created by Henderson Foodservice’s business development chef, Geoff Baird.
Geoff explained: “The offering we have for Christmas this year is simply outstanding, and will help our customers who are looking for something different to put on their menus, as well as those traditional, festive staples.
“From our canapés and starters to the mains and desserts, not to mention those all-important seasonal trimmings, we have been working with our suppliers to create some exclusive products which take the stress out of preparation and service, keep the wow factor and deliver on taste. It was important that we presented this to our sales team in a really immersive and engaging way so that they can replicate that engagement with our customers who need the helping hand this year.
“Christmas is the most important time of year for our hospitality customers and we will continue to work with them to offer value products and packages to allow them to focus on what they do best at this time of year.”
Henderson Foodservice will showcase their festive products at their Effortless Magic Trade Show on Tuesday, September 19 at Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick, open to all customers and potential customers who want to learn more about their products and services for Christmas and all year round.
Customers can sample products from local suppliers including Yellow Door, Glastry Farm, French Village, Ballylisk of Armagh, Ballymaloe and from leading foodservice brand, Country Range with canapes, starters, mains, trimmings and desserts freshly prepared by Chef Geoff Baird.