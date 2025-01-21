Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Henderson Group, which employs over 5,000 people locally, continued to bring even more wellbeing services and awareness to its workforce last year, while raising over £49,000 for Action Mental Health (AMH).

The Group announced its partnership with the local charity in 2022, and has since raised over £94,000, with every penny going towards the organisation’s vital work in promoting positive mental health and wellbeing across Northern Ireland.

Since establishing the partnership, AMH has continued to respond to growing demand for mental health services across Northern Ireland through their range of mental health recovery and counselling services, alongside innovative new resilience building programmes for schools, community groups and workplaces.

Jane Robertson, fundraising and engagement coordinator at Action Mental Health added; “Support from our corporate partners like Henderson Group enable us to make a real difference to people’s lives who are seeking support for their mental wellbeing.

Henderson Retail staff pictured during Henderson Group’s fundraising for Action Mental Health in 2024

"This fantastic contribution allows us to provide even more vital support across the region, transforming lives and promoting positive wellbeing, particularly through our recently launched ‘I am Someone’ campaign.”

“‘I am Someone’ seeks to remind us of the likelihood that we all know someone who has faced or will face mental health challenges in their lifetime. Behind the statistics, there is a person with an important story to tell.”

Bronagh Luke, from Henderson Group, said “We were delighted to be part of the I am Someone launch and to hear directly from those who have been utilising the services and facilities available from Action Mental Health, which our donations contribute towards.

“Our entire workforce has access to support from Action Mental Health, including personal development programmes and activities to support positive mental health and emotional wellbeing. We also implemented many activities throughout the year to give back to the charity, including a week-long series of events to mark World Mental Health Day in October.”

Pictured fundraising for Action Mental Health are Ellen Logan, Lauren Todd, Alison Smith, Darcey Wilson and Alex Long from Henderson Group. The Group, its companies, staff and stores raised £49,000 for the charity last year

During the week, the business invited the charity’s Antrim Services clients, to sell their handmade festive gifts during a Christmas craft sale for staff.

Employees could also avail from a seated yoga webinar, free acupressure massage or reflexology appointments along with self-care webinars facilitated by Annette Kelly who is a personal development and performance coach. Action Mental Health delivered a Steps to Wellbeing webinar.

Bronagh continued: “We also gave a nod to Action Mental Health by wearing purple on World Mental Health Day (10th October), and held a raffle for a wellness hamper, while our Henderson Retail stores also marked the day getting involved in lots of fundraising activities, which raised over £11,000 alone.”