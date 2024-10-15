Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eurospar Linn Road, Larne, Spar Route Service Station in Ballymoney and Eurospar Hardford Link in Newtownards all scooped accolades

Three Henderson Retail operated Spar and Eurospar stores have brought home four awards from The Forecourt Trader Awards, which took place in London last week.

Eurospar Linn Road, Larne won Best Community Engagement with judges commending their community activity as “not just a tick box exercise”. Judges also recognised the £52,000 the store’s team raised for local charities in 12 months, while clocking up 106 hours of volunteering throughout the team.

Nic Mynott from category sponsor Lumina presents Daniel Duncan, store manager of Spar Route Service Station with the award for Best Site Manager, alongside awards host, Ben Shephard

Meanwhile, Spar Route Service Station in Ballymoney was successful in two categories, Best Food to Go Outlet and Best Site Manager for Daniel Duncan.

Judges commented that the store’s “food to go offer… really stands out, even against its contemporaries. The offering includes no fewer than five food counters and superb customer service.”

Judge’s noted Daniel’s positive impact in team morale, sales and footfall for the Ballymoney Spar store, adding “he has dramatically boosted sales and footfall, not to mention positive customer feedback. [Daniel] improved communication [throughout his team], encouraging employees to contribute their own ideas… which has improved displays and boosted morale”.

Finally, Eurospar Hardford Link in Newtownards won the title of Best Forecourt Team, recognised by judges for priding itself on teamwork; “colleagues back each other up, management provides extensive coaching, training and mentoring with a policy of promoting team leaders and managers from within. The 50-strong staff enjoy regular team building nights and a strong charity ethos contributes to a collaborative culture”.

Robert Mortimer from category sponsor ME Group presents Nigel Walker from Eurospar Hardford Link with the award for Best Forecourt Team, alongside awards host, Ben Shephard

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group says this latest wave of awards, which comes after four wins at the Retail Industry Awards, is particularly pleasing as it reflects the hard work store teams put into the successful running of their stores across Northern Ireland.

He said: “We have engaged, proactive and impactful teams who are making a difference in their communities, not only by ensuring shoppers have a great choice of value everyday essentials, but through their community engagement activities, which are a huge priority for the company.

“What is clear throughout the wins at the Forecourt Trader Awards is that our sense of teamwork and positive employee culture contributes to a happy place of work which, in turn, sees a positive effect on footfall, sales and community engagement. On behalf of everyone at Henderson Retail we send all our congratulations to our store teams and partners on their success at the awards!”

Pictured is Anirudh Narula from category sponsor ESSAR presents Alexandra Evans, store manager from Eurospar Linn Road with the award for Best Community Engagement, alongside awards host, Ben Shephard

The Forecourt Trader Awards were supported by Booker Retail Partners as principal sponsor and presented by TV presenter, Ben Shephard. They took place in front of 720 guests at London’s Westminster Park Plaza Hotel.