All 11 Northern Ireland branches of Progressive Building Society are being considered for refurbishment as part of an extensive multi-million-pound investment programme recently launched by the financial stalwart.

Works to the tune of £1.5m have already begun on a major upgrade of the Newtownards branch, representing the first phase of a refurbishment package which is set to be extended to the Society’s full branch network.

A further two branches have been earmarked for modernisation under phase one of the scheme, with refurbishment of around a third of the branch estate due to be complete by the end of 2025.

The plans signal Progressive’s ongoing commitment to its physical network in Northern Ireland, as well as its loyal customers across the region, at a time when many other financial institutions are closing their branches.

With refurbishments currently underway at the Newtownards premises, the branch moved to a new temporary High Street address last month.

Progressive will continue to operate from its new High Street location until the upgrade, which is being undertaken by Todds Architects, is complete. Work is expected to last 13 weeks.

Regional manager Kevin Flannery said Progressive has demonstrated its commitment to customers by embarking upon this ambitious refurbishment project.

“Our branch network is a very important part of how we serve our customers, whether we’re talking about routine cash and cheque transactions or engaging with them in more detailed conversations about loans, mortgages and additional borrowing,” he said.

“As a Society, we continually invest in our branch network, with refurbishments this year and next offering further proof of our commitment to local customers.”

Newtownards branch manager Lyn Crawford said her colleagues and customers were looking forward to seeing the new-look workspace: “I’m especially pleased that the Newtownards branch is the first to get an upgrade in the project and I can’t wait to welcome our customers back into a new and improved facility.

“The refurbishment will ensure a larger customer area with modern lighting and facilities, which is very exciting.

“In the meantime, I hope to see everyone at 37A High Street, where will be operating from for the next number of weeks.”

Progressive, which has branches at 11 locations across Northern Ireland, will adhere to industry best practice in terms of accessibility, energy efficiency, sustainable materials and building practices, throughout the project.