Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Since opening in 1999, the store, which is locally owned and run, has grown from 10 employees to a team of 51 from the local area, including three directors, JP Rice, Michael Kennedy and Colm Campbell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Specsavers Craigavon are celebrating their 25 year anniversary of caring for their local community.

Since opening in 1999, the store, which is locally owned and run, has grown from 10 employees to a team of 51 from the local area, including three directors, JP Rice, Michael Kennedy and Colm Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years the store has expanded its offering of services for the community. The store’s latest refurbishment, which was completed in 2023, enhanced the aesthetics of the store and introduced new equipment and space which allows the team to provide an even better experience for their customers.

The team at Specsavers Craigavon are celebrating their 25 year anniversary of caring for their local community

The Craigavon store also installed a brand new Humphrey Field Analyser (HFA) which is used to measure visual field and can identify vision defects, such as glaucoma.

The team of 51 is made up of highly qualified and experienced staff including 13 optometrists and three dispensing/contact lens opticians. With an impressive 198 years of experience between the clinical staff, the store provides the community with expert services on their doorstep.

The store also supports their staff in their individual career progression, encouraging them to take on further training, with many of the team progressing into senior roles enabling them to use their experience and expertise to provide the highest quality of care to the local area. Sean McCaffrey, who started working in the Specsavers Craigavon store as a lab technician five years ago, recently qualified as a Dispensing Optician after studying with Anglia Ruskin University for the past three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store directors, Michael Kennedy, JP Rice and Colm Campbell

JP Rice, retail director at Specsavers Craigavon, said: “We’re so proud to be celebrating 25 years of caring for our local Craigavon community. It is important to us to be able to bring the highest quality services and care to our community.

“We have such a dedicated team in store, who really care for their patients, including our store manager, Jenny Morton who has been at the store since its opening in 1999. Our team are known and trusted throughout Craigavon for providing local specialist care and are focussed on providing expert services to every customer.

“We’re proud to have had such an impact in the local community over the past 25 years and we’re looking forward to many more!’

JP Rice, retail director at Specsavers Craigavon with Sean McCaffrey who recently qualified as a dispensing optician