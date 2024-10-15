Specsavers Craigavon is celebrating 25 years of community care with staff boasting 198 years of experience
The team at Specsavers Craigavon are celebrating their 25 year anniversary of caring for their local community.
Since opening in 1999, the store, which is locally owned and run, has grown from 10 employees to a team of 51 from the local area, including three directors, JP Rice, Michael Kennedy and Colm Campbell.
Over the years the store has expanded its offering of services for the community. The store’s latest refurbishment, which was completed in 2023, enhanced the aesthetics of the store and introduced new equipment and space which allows the team to provide an even better experience for their customers.
The Craigavon store also installed a brand new Humphrey Field Analyser (HFA) which is used to measure visual field and can identify vision defects, such as glaucoma.
The team of 51 is made up of highly qualified and experienced staff including 13 optometrists and three dispensing/contact lens opticians. With an impressive 198 years of experience between the clinical staff, the store provides the community with expert services on their doorstep.
The store also supports their staff in their individual career progression, encouraging them to take on further training, with many of the team progressing into senior roles enabling them to use their experience and expertise to provide the highest quality of care to the local area. Sean McCaffrey, who started working in the Specsavers Craigavon store as a lab technician five years ago, recently qualified as a Dispensing Optician after studying with Anglia Ruskin University for the past three years.
JP Rice, retail director at Specsavers Craigavon, said: “We’re so proud to be celebrating 25 years of caring for our local Craigavon community. It is important to us to be able to bring the highest quality services and care to our community.
“We have such a dedicated team in store, who really care for their patients, including our store manager, Jenny Morton who has been at the store since its opening in 1999. Our team are known and trusted throughout Craigavon for providing local specialist care and are focussed on providing expert services to every customer.
“We’re proud to have had such an impact in the local community over the past 25 years and we’re looking forward to many more!’
The team celebrated with their customers by holding a birthday party at the store. As part of the celebrations, the 25th customer on the day, Reberta Dalgyte, was provided with sight test and pair of glasses free of charge. Those from the local area and beyond were also invited to join in the celebrations where they enjoyed cake and sweet treats with the Specsavers Craigavon team.
