The new Test Centre will feature a 10 lane vehicle testing area, including two pit-based inspection lanes for heavy goods vehicles, seven ramp-based lanes for light vehicles, and a dedicated bay for motorcycle testing

Northern Ireland construction company Henry Brothers has been appointed to deliver the design and build of a new £13.5m Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) Test Centre and two-storey administrative building at Mallusk.

This project will modernise and expand the vehicle testing infrastructure in Northern Ireland, with state-of-the-art facilities set to enhance the DVA’s ability to provide essential services to the public.

External works will include the development of a new internal road network, car parking, and an off-road motorcycle driving test track to improve operational efficiency and accessibility.

David Henry, managing director at Henry Brothers, said: “We are pleased to be working with DVA on the new Test Centre in Mallusk, which will be designed to meet the growing demand for vehicle testing services while ensuring the highest standards of road safety.

“At Henry Brothers, we are committed to delivering projects that not only meet the current needs of the economy but also provide a future-proofed solution for our clients.

“We are looking forward to working with DVA to enhance Northern Ireland’s infrastructure and deliver a facility that will serve the community for years to come."

Henry Brothers has built a reputation for excellence through its involvement in a range of notable projects across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, including education, healthcare, and commercial developments.

One of its key ongoing projects is the Queen's University Belfast Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre. This state-of-the-art facility is part of the Belfast Region City Deal and aims to drive innovation in Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector.

Jeremy Logan, chief executive at DVA, added: “The construction of this new facility marks a significant investment in the future of our vehicle testing operations.

“By working with Henry Brothers to upgrade and expand our capacity at Mallusk, we will be able to provide a more efficient and user-friendly experience for all customers.