The Grattan on former Fanum House building will included a café, residents lounge, fitness suite, business hub and landscaped roof terraces
Belfast City Council has granted planning approval for a major purpose-built managed student accommodation development on a key Belfast city centre site on Great Victoria Street.
Leading local property development company South Bank Square’s new scheme, The Grattan, will be situated on the site of the former Fanum House building and will deliver a new 560 bed purpose-built student accommodation development on this prime city centre site.
In an area once known as Belfast’s “golden mile”, The Grattan will deliver high quality student bedrooms accompanied by on-site amenities including a café, residents lounge, fitness suite, business hub and landscaped roof terraces.
Martin Mallon, managing director of South Bank Square, said: “We are delighted to have received planning approval for The Grattan. The site is ideally located in The Linen Quarter and is close to the universities and Grand Central Station. This significant project will further enable the renaissance of this area which was once the “Golden Mile”.
“The Grattan represents a major investment in Belfast city by South Bank Square, and the development will generate hundreds of jobs during construction.”
Tom Stokes, director of TSA Planning, planning agent for The Grattan, added: “It is great to see approval granted for this exciting scheme by South Bank Square. The Grattan is in the ideal location for purpose-built student accommodation, situated within walking distance of both universities, the city centre and with excellent public transport links.
“The design team for The Grattan is grateful to Belfast City Council for the collaborative working approach with officers and consultees to secure approval within six months. This project will continue the revitalisation of this area of the city, and it will be great to see this long-standing eyesore redeveloped with a modern sustainable building designed to Passive House standards.’’
