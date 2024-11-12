Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading NI property development company South Bank Square’s new scheme, The Grattan will deliver high quality student bedrooms and generate hundreds of jobs during construction

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast City Council has granted planning approval for a major purpose-built managed student accommodation development on a key Belfast city centre site on Great Victoria Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading local property development company South Bank Square’s new scheme, The Grattan, will be situated on the site of the former Fanum House building and will deliver a new 560 bed purpose-built student accommodation development on this prime city centre site.

In an area once known as Belfast’s “golden mile”, The Grattan will deliver high quality student bedrooms accompanied by on-site amenities including a café, residents lounge, fitness suite, business hub and landscaped roof terraces.

In an area once known as Belfast’s “golden mile”, The Grattan will deliver high quality student bedrooms accompanied by on-site amenities including a café, residents lounge, fitness suite, business hub and landscaped roof terraces. Pictured is CGI of proposed view of The Grattan from Great Victoria Street / Bruce Street

Martin Mallon, managing director of South Bank Square, said: “We are delighted to have received planning approval for The Grattan. The site is ideally located in The Linen Quarter and is close to the universities and Grand Central Station. This significant project will further enable the renaissance of this area which was once the “Golden Mile”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Grattan represents a major investment in Belfast city by South Bank Square, and the development will generate hundreds of jobs during construction.”

Tom Stokes, director of TSA Planning, planning agent for The Grattan, added: “It is great to see approval granted for this exciting scheme by South Bank Square. The Grattan is in the ideal location for purpose-built student accommodation, situated within walking distance of both universities, the city centre and with excellent public transport links.