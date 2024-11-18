Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Founded in 1976 by Jim Henry, the Group now has 200 direct employees based across Northern Ireland, England and Scotland, having established itself as a specialist in sectors including education, defence, commercial and healthcare

Mid-Ulster headquartered construction firm, Henry Group is NI Chamber’s newest patron.

The announcement brings its total number of patron organisations to 20.

Most recently, it has been appointed on the £36.5m build of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre’s Factory of the Future by Queen’s University, the £13.5m design and build of a new Driver and Vehicle Agency Test Centre in Mallusk, and the £15m build of a centre for community health services in Belper, Derbyshire.

Additionally, earlier this year, Henry Group became one of only two Northern Irish businesses to be honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.

Announcing the patronage Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “Henry Group is a real Northern Ireland success story, typifying the ambition of so many high potential firms across Northern Ireland. While the scale of its ambition has contributed to an impressive growth trajectory, the Group continues to retain really strong roots in Magherafelt and across Northern Ireland. Ian, David, Julie, and the other directors have been ardent supporters of NI Chamber for some time, so we are delighted that they have opted to cement this relationship further through patronage.”

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber and Ian Henry, director, Henry Group

Ian Henry MBE, director at Henry Group and a past president of NI Chamber, added: “At Henry Group, we believe in being Altogether Stronger, striving not only to consistently deliver the highest standards of service but to make a lasting, positive impact on our people, planet and place.

“Our longstanding partnership with NI Chamber has been incredibly valuable and we are pleased to strengthen this by becoming Patrons, supporting the vital work it does and, in turn, helping businesses across the province thrive.”