Emma Marley, who has been with the company for 17 years, steps into the role having served the last three years as chief operating officer. With a career spanning over 23 years in the automotive industry, Emma has played a key role in the company’s growth and innovation, with her wealth of experience in digital automotive marketing, product development, and strategic partnerships.

Founded in 2006 by local entrepreneurs Cecil Hetherington and Anthony Kieran, Used Cars NI has grown from strength to strength into the number one online destination for car buyers and sellers in Northern Ireland, attracting over 50,000 daily visitors and listing more than 18,500 vehicles. Under Emma’s leadership, the company will continue its commitment to innovation, customer service, and supporting the local automotive industry.

Speaking of her new appointment, Emma said: “I am incredibly proud to take on the position of CEO at Used Cars NI. Having been part of the company’s journey for the past 17 years, I have been able to witness first-hand how technology has transformed the way in which people buy and sell cars.”

She continues: “Over the next year, we will be launching exciting new services to further enhance our platform and maintain our position as the leading marketplace in Northern Ireland. We provide a seamless user experience for our customers, making finding or selling a car as straightforward as possible.

"My focus as CEO is on ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the digital automotive space, delivering exceptional value to both consumers and our dealer partners. As both the market and technology continue to evolve, we must adapt and innovate to maintain our industry-leading position.”

Dr Cecil Hetherington, chairman of Used Cars NI, explained: “We are delighted to welcome Emma as the new CEO of Used Cars NI. Emma’s longstanding position within the company and extensive knowledge of the sector is invaluable as she takes on this new position. We are confident that her expertise and vision will propel us forward and maintain our position as the leader in the industry.”

Used Cars NI prides itself on offering simple, easy-to-use services to their dealer network including stock management, website hosting, vehicle history checks, market insights, and valuations, enabling car dealers to streamline their operations and sell more effectively.