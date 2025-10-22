'This award was hard fought by teams working on busy forecourts throughout the UK regions, so we are thrilled for our Hillcrest team to pick up the truly deserved recognition'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eurospar Hillcrest, which has been operated by Henderson Retail on the Coleraine Road since 2007, picked up the Best Forecourt Team at the 2025 Forecourt Trader Awards.

In 2022, the supermarket became one of the biggest Eurospars in Northern Ireland after owners Henderson Retail invested significantly in its extension by over 40%, meaning even more products and services were now available at the busy forecourt site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges at the Forecourt Retail Awards, which were hosted by broadcaster Dan Walker, said they were impressed by the over 2,400 pieces of positive feedback from local shoppers who had detailed their experiences on the site.

Eurospar Hillcrest’s staff have been named Best Forecourt Team at the 2025 Forecourt Trader Awards. Pictured is Henderson Retail’s David McFall accepting the award on behalf of the Portrush team from The Forecourt Show’s Dan Eversfield. Also pictured is awards host, Dan Walker

They explained: “The team prides itself on putting customers first, but alongside that, they are dedicated to maintaining high standards which it achieves through operational efficiencies. Knowledge is shared throughout the team to ensure members are confident and well informed”, which is vital as the store experiences such a spike in trade during peak tourist months between Easter and September.

Richard Parker, store manager at Eurospar Hillcrest continued: “It is fantastic for the judges to recognise the work we put into ensuring we have seamless communication throughout our team.

"The more efficiently we work, the better the experience is for our shoppers who continue to remain loyal to our store for their essential everyday products and services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Rankin, retail director at Henderson Group added: “This awards season we have seen a variety of awards won by our company-owned stores which show the commitment they have to the most important element of retail – great customer service.

"This award was hard fought by teams working on busy forecourts throughout the UK regions, so we are thrilled for our Hillcrest team to pick up the truly deserved recognition.”

In addition to Eurospar Hillcrest’s team win, Spar Mallusk, the busy forecourt opened by Henderson Retail in 2022 after a major investment, also won Best Forecourt in the Northern Ireland 4mlpa category.

It follows a flurry of awards for the company at the Retail Industry Awards in London, including Food to Go Retailer of the Year, Forecourt Retailer of the Year and Convenience Retailer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad