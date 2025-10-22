With support from Invest NI, Instil will create 100 new roles and relocate to larger premises as it scales up in fintech and regulated industries

Belfast software firm Instil is investing £6 million as part of its ambitious growth plans to triple turnover by the end of 2028.

Formed in 2005, Instil is a software engineering and cyber security consultancy headquartered in Belfast. It delivers product development services for clients across the UK and US.

Welcoming the announcement, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Growing our digital sector is a key priority of mine. This investment is a transformative step for Instil and a significant boost for our world-renowned IT and cyber security sector.

"Thanks to Invest NI’s support, the company will create 100 new high-quality jobs to help it triple its turnover by 2028. Roles will be on offer to IT professionals and graduates; helping people at all stages of their career journey.

“Today I was pleased to hear how the company is committed to environmental sustainability with its green action plan helping it to reduce carbon emissions.”

Roles on offer include senior software engineers, tech managers and commercial sales executives. As part of its plans, the company is also intending to relocate to larger premises in Belfast at a later date.

Paddy O’Hagan, chief executive officer of Instil explained: “This investment supports our ambitious growth strategy to win new customers across the UK and US in sectors such as fintech and regulated markets. With a bigger team, we will be ready to scale rapidly and help more technology brands transform and innovate with secure, category-defining software.

“We have already recruited 21 of the new positions and hope to have all positions filled by 2027. We are very excited for the future and grateful for the support of Invest NI in helping us to take this next step in our growth journey.”

Invest NI has offered £600,000 towards the creation of the 100 new jobs. It has also offered £120,000 to support the company’s operational efficiencies when it moves to its new premises.