Not easily earned Graham joins exclusive group of just 300 organisations worldwide recognised for world-class procurement capability, governance, and strategic value

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been officially awarded the CIPS Procurement Excellence Standard, a globally recognised benchmark for procurement and supply chain excellence.

This prestigious accreditation is not easily earned — only 300 organisations worldwide have achieved this standard, placing Graham among an elite group of companies that demonstrate world-class procurement capability, governance, and strategic value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CIPS Corporate accreditation reflects the strength, professionalism, and strategic value of the procurement function across the organisation. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and continuous improvement efforts of our procurement team, who have demonstrated best-in-class practices in governance, ethics, sustainability, and value delivery.

The CIPS Procurement Excellence Standard is not just a badge — it’s a rigorous assessment of how procurement contributes to organisational success. Achieving this standard confirms that Graham operates with integrity, transparency, and efficiency in its procurement activities, and that we are aligned with international best practices.

Gerard McKeever, head of procurement (civil engineering), said: “This recognition is a significant milestone for Graham. It validates the strategic role procurement plays in driving value, managing risk, supporting our wider business objectives and our Operations teams to deliver successful projects.