'I want to thank every member of the team': CIPS accreditation places Hillsborough firm among top-tier global leaders in procurement and supply chain performance
Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been officially awarded the CIPS Procurement Excellence Standard, a globally recognised benchmark for procurement and supply chain excellence.
This prestigious accreditation is not easily earned — only 300 organisations worldwide have achieved this standard, placing Graham among an elite group of companies that demonstrate world-class procurement capability, governance, and strategic value.
The CIPS Corporate accreditation reflects the strength, professionalism, and strategic value of the procurement function across the organisation. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and continuous improvement efforts of our procurement team, who have demonstrated best-in-class practices in governance, ethics, sustainability, and value delivery.
The CIPS Procurement Excellence Standard is not just a badge — it’s a rigorous assessment of how procurement contributes to organisational success. Achieving this standard confirms that Graham operates with integrity, transparency, and efficiency in its procurement activities, and that we are aligned with international best practices.
Gerard McKeever, head of procurement (civil engineering), said: “This recognition is a significant milestone for Graham. It validates the strategic role procurement plays in driving value, managing risk, supporting our wider business objectives and our Operations teams to deliver successful projects.
"I want to thank every member of the team for their commitment and professionalism throughout this journey. This achievement reinforces our reputation as a trusted partner and industry leader, and it positions us strongly for future growth and innovation. Congratulations to everyone involved in reaching this important milestone.”