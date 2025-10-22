'We are seeking an accomplished leader and communicator': Foyle Port searches for new chief executive as Brian McGrath announces 2026 departure after over two decades

By Claire Cartmill
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 12:15 BST
Leadership transition marks pivotal moment for one of Northern Ireland’s most strategic Trust Ports, as it looks to the future of sustainable regional growth

The Londonderry Port and Harbour Commissioners (LPHC), trading as Foyle Port, have launched the search for a new chief executive following confirmation that current CEO Brian McGrath will step down in 2026, after more than two decades of exceptional service.

The process forms part of the organisation’s ongoing succession planning, ensuring a smooth and well-managed leadership transition.

Serving as the marine and economic gateway to the North West City Region for over 170 years, the Port has evolved into a deep-water, multi-terminal Trust Port that operates across complementary trading and utility platforms. This evolution combines traditional port trade with emerging roles in energy, renewables, and digital infrastructure to support regional growth, resilience, and sustainability.

The Londonderry Port and Harbour Commissioners (LPHC), trading as Foyle Port, have launched the search for a new chief executive following confirmation that current CEO Brian McGrath will step down in 2026, after more than two decades of exceptional serviceplaceholder image
The Londonderry Port and Harbour Commissioners (LPHC), trading as Foyle Port, have launched the search for a new chief executive following confirmation that current CEO Brian McGrath will step down in 2026, after more than two decades of exceptional service

The organisation has recently reported continued growth in trade, strong financial performance, and sustained reinvestment across its operations in its latest Annual Report.

placeholder image
Chairman Ryan McCready said: “This appointment represents a landmark opportunity to lead one of Northern Ireland’s most strategically significant Trust Ports. Foyle Port is built on strong foundations and continues to invest in its future through long-term development in marine, renewable, and digital infrastructure.

“We are seeking an accomplished leader and communicator with the strategic foresight and discipline to lead the organisation through its next phase of growth, and the ability to inspire and connect across industry, government, and community.

“The incoming chief executive will play a central role in delivering our strategy of sustainable regional development on land and sea, shaping the next chapter for an organisation that connects trade, energy, digital connectivity and innovation across the North West City Region and beyond.”

The recruitment process is being managed by Principal Connections – executive search, with applications open until November 7.

