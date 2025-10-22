Leadership transition marks pivotal moment for one of Northern Ireland’s most strategic Trust Ports, as it looks to the future of sustainable regional growth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Londonderry Port and Harbour Commissioners (LPHC), trading as Foyle Port, have launched the search for a new chief executive following confirmation that current CEO Brian McGrath will step down in 2026, after more than two decades of exceptional service.

The process forms part of the organisation’s ongoing succession planning, ensuring a smooth and well-managed leadership transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serving as the marine and economic gateway to the North West City Region for over 170 years, the Port has evolved into a deep-water, multi-terminal Trust Port that operates across complementary trading and utility platforms. This evolution combines traditional port trade with emerging roles in energy, renewables, and digital infrastructure to support regional growth, resilience, and sustainability.

The Londonderry Port and Harbour Commissioners (LPHC), trading as Foyle Port, have launched the search for a new chief executive following confirmation that current CEO Brian McGrath will step down in 2026, after more than two decades of exceptional service

The organisation has recently reported continued growth in trade, strong financial performance, and sustained reinvestment across its operations in its latest Annual Report.

Chairman Ryan McCready said: “This appointment represents a landmark opportunity to lead one of Northern Ireland’s most strategically significant Trust Ports. Foyle Port is built on strong foundations and continues to invest in its future through long-term development in marine, renewable, and digital infrastructure.

“We are seeking an accomplished leader and communicator with the strategic foresight and discipline to lead the organisation through its next phase of growth, and the ability to inspire and connect across industry, government, and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incoming chief executive will play a central role in delivering our strategy of sustainable regional development on land and sea, shaping the next chapter for an organisation that connects trade, energy, digital connectivity and innovation across the North West City Region and beyond.”