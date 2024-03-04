Hillsborough Castle and Gardens launches new £1 entry scheme for people in receipt of benefit income

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme reflects the charity’s commitment to broadening access to the historic site and its spectacular gardens, so they can be enjoyed by as many people as possible.

The tickets are available to book from this week, ahead of the castle’s State Rooms re-opening at the weekend (Saturday 9th March).

The scheme will be available to anyone in receipt of Universal Credit and other financially means-tested benefits, and those eligible will have the opportunity to bring six people along with them to explore the Castle and its 100 acres of gardens.

After a busy morning exploring, visitors with a £1 ticket will also be able to enjoy a 50% discount in the Castle’s café, with any accompanying children eating for free.

Over 50,000 people have already visited the historic palaces in London since the scheme launched there, and it is hoped that the scheme will be similarly successful in Northern Ireland.

The announcement comes as the visitor attraction announces its programme for 2024, starting with the Spring Spectacular when the gardens will burst to life with over half a million bulbs in bloom.

The South Terrace, looking north from the lawn.

After the Lindt GOLD BUNNY exclusively hops over to Northern Ireland for the first time to create an Easter Hunt in the grounds of the Castle, visitors can enjoy a spring season of crafting, tours of the Castle, gardening walks and trails before a summer of music, food and family fun.

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle explains; “We know how hard things are for people on low incomes just now, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy a day out at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

"We have acres of outdoor space for families to enjoy and a packed programme of events and activities coming up in 2024, so we’re hoping lots of people will take us up on this new offer.

"My team are excited to welcome even more people to experience Northern Ireland’s shared history, in a space where it continues to unfold.”

Who is eligible for £1 tickets at Hillsborough Castle?

£1 tickets will be available for anyone in receipt of the following: