A gentle and affectionate cat found in Parkanaur Forest in Dungannon is on the long road to recovery after concerning nose issue leaves Rescue Cats NI with ‘up to a year’ treatment bill

A heartfelt appeal has been made by a Northern Ireland cat rescue centre, urging the public to support the treatment of a gentle and affectionate cat who is suffering from a baffling nose condition. Named Barney by staff at Rescue Cats NI, the ginger-male was found four weeks ago unneutered and unchipped living in Parkanaur Forest in Dungannon following a call to the centre from a concerned resident.

The team were immediately struck by the severity of the unusual growth affecting his nose.

Lynsey Jones from the Lisburn charity posted on social media: “This poor boy has been living in Parkanaur forest for a while. He isn’t neutered or chipped and has this obvious nose issue. Carolyn Beattie contacted us about him asking for help, so glad she did. Barney is super friendly and we are wondering was he dumped as people couldn’t afford or didn’t want to treat him. He is safe now and will receive vet care and whatever he needs and for however long he must stay with us.

“When we got back to the rescue he was so hungry and immediately scoffed his food. It’s not affecting his appetite and his nostrils are free from this growth. Adorable big boy.

“We aren’t vets but have done some research and this could be a fungal infection, similar to Wobbles believe it or not but in different places. If it is, it can be treated but can take a year.”

Being expertly cared for at the centre for the last month, staff are now appealing for donations from the public to help pay for Barney’s treatment which could take up to a year.

In an update shared yesterday, Lynsey continued: “Leanne (Brown) and I trapped Barney at Parkanaur forest around four weeks ago. His nose was something I’ve never seen before. Fluid was sent away to the lab but nothing much was found.

"I did some research months ago when Wobbles (another cat) had a swollen nose and read up about Cryptococcus, a fungal infection. So I started him on Itrafungol. At the weekend he vomited a lot and wouldn’t eat. I thought we had no other option but to try surgery but knew it possibly wouldn’t be successful. Well after a little tweaking with his meds and food, he is eating again so surgery for tomorrow has been cancelled. “The treatment for this could be up to a year but he will have a home here for as long as is required. I think there’s definitely an improvement?”