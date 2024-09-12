First opened in 1895 and a category A listed building, Graham aims to bring the iconic Jenners building in Edinburgh back to life with a new 90-room boutique hotel, along with vibrant café, bars and restaurant spaces

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland firm Graham has begun construction work on the historic Jenners building on Princes Street, Edinburgh, to transform the location into a hotel and contemporary mixed-use space.

The massive development encompasses 17,500 square metres across 10 floors. The plans also include the restoration of Jenners and will feature its iconic atrium. The upper floors will house a new 90-room boutique hotel, along with vibrant café, bars and restaurant spaces that will complement the Jenners building’s future offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham has been appointed to carry out the shell and core works.

The plans for this Category A-listed structure, led by David Chipperfield Architects, focus on a sensitive restoration that will revive many original features lost over time.

The Jenners building first opened in 1895 and was expanded in 1903, with further additions in the 1950s and 60s. It closed its doors in December 2020.

The Jenners building is an Edinburgh landmark

Gary Holmes, regional managing director at Graham Building North, said: "Edinburgh is a globally renowned city with a thriving hotel and leisure sector that draws visitors from around the world. It is exciting to see such an ambitious development taking shape, marking a new chapter for one of Edinburgh’s most iconic buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Graham is proud to contribute to this historic transformation. Our team’s expertise will ensure a sensitive restoration as we work to bring the new vision for this landmark to life.