Historic 19th century department store to be transformed by Northern Ireland construction firm
Northern Ireland firm Graham has begun construction work on the historic Jenners building on Princes Street, Edinburgh, to transform the location into a hotel and contemporary mixed-use space.
The massive development encompasses 17,500 square metres across 10 floors. The plans also include the restoration of Jenners and will feature its iconic atrium. The upper floors will house a new 90-room boutique hotel, along with vibrant café, bars and restaurant spaces that will complement the Jenners building’s future offering.
Graham has been appointed to carry out the shell and core works.
The plans for this Category A-listed structure, led by David Chipperfield Architects, focus on a sensitive restoration that will revive many original features lost over time.
The Jenners building first opened in 1895 and was expanded in 1903, with further additions in the 1950s and 60s. It closed its doors in December 2020.
Gary Holmes, regional managing director at Graham Building North, said: "Edinburgh is a globally renowned city with a thriving hotel and leisure sector that draws visitors from around the world. It is exciting to see such an ambitious development taking shape, marking a new chapter for one of Edinburgh’s most iconic buildings.
“Graham is proud to contribute to this historic transformation. Our team’s expertise will ensure a sensitive restoration as we work to bring the new vision for this landmark to life.
“We thank the owners of Jenners for believing in us and providing us with this great opportunity”.
