The plans for McLaughlin's Corner, a cherished former bar and restaurant in Ballymena and a local landmark since the 1890s, were given the green light during a recent Council meeting

A historic Northern Ireland bar and restaurant is to be converted into a portal frame car cleaning garage with office space.

McLaughlin's Corner, a cherished former bar and restaurant in Ballymena, has been a local landmark since the 1890s. Known for its traditional food and welcoming family atmosphere, it attracted hundreds of visitors from far and wide and held a special place in the hearts of the Rasharkin community. In May 2022 the premises was sold by the McLaughlin family after 28-years service and trading.

During a recent meeting, Causeway Coast & Glens Council planners approved the application for ‘construction of portal frame car cleaning garage, and part change of ground floor bar and restaurant to provide associated office’.

The application for change of use for the premises at 60 Bann Road was submitted by Gerard McPeake Architectural on behalf of Mr James Laverty, UCAR used car company in Garvagh.

The planning proposal would see most the inner walls removed to create large open space for the garage, while a wall and windows would also be removed to create a garage door opening, providing vehicular access from rear of the building.

The application in the Planning Portal, explained: “The current application proposes a change of use to part of the existing public bar and restaurant to provide a proposed storage area with associated office and staff facilities as well as the erection of the car cleaning garage positioned to the northern corner of the site.

"The alterations to the existing building fabric are limited, incorporating removal of part of the existing wall and window along the western elevation and installation of a garage door opening with enlargement of two windows on the same elevation and addition of external black fibre cement cladding which is quite modern in appearance.”