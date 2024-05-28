Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historic Northern Ireland school has ‘cooked up’ a surprising sponsorship link with a fourth generation family butchers.

Established in Magherafelt in 1713, Rainey Endowed School has always been keen to build links within the local community and has recently developed a new partnership thanks to McKee’s.

The Maghera family-run food business, which has been operating since 1898, is providing the school Home Economics department with new equipment and ingredients to help improve the current experience of pupils, in particular at GCSE.

Last Thursday Paul visited the Rainey to officially launch the partnership.

Paul Gibson, McKee’s managing director, explained: “We are delighted to sponsor the Rainey Home Economics department to ensure that pupils receive the best learning experiences possible.

“Our relationship will allow the pupils to benefit from quality ingredients and modern equipment. Furthermore, we are keen to share knowledge from within the agrifood industry that we have accumulated from over 125 years we have been in business.”

Historic Northern Ireland school has ‘cooked up’ a surprising sponsorship link with a fourth generation family butchers. Pictured are Mrs Emma Beverland (Rainey Endowed Home Economics teacher), Mr Mark McCullough (Rainey Endowed Principal) and Mr Paul Gibson (McKee's managing director)

The partnership includes the new aprons for GCSE Food and Nutrition pupils, new equipment to be purchased before the end of June, as well as treats of food for all staff delivered on Monday at break.

Mrs Beverland recently paid a visit to McKee’s factory in Maghera with a tour of the facilities, seeing all the local produce that was used for their pies, sausage rolls and salads.

Mrs Emma Beverland, Home Economics teacher, said: “As a past pupil and now teacher at the Rainey it is brilliant to see a business like McKee’s investing in helping make our department even stronger. I know this will benefit our teachers and pupils particularly during practical sessions.

“It’s an exciting new partnership that will bring many benefits to the Rainey Home Economics department, in particular helping provide further resources for those pupils studying GCSE Food and Nutrition.

Rainey Endowed School Launches New Sponsorship with local food business. McKee's and Rainey staff enjoying the delicious treats from McKee's on Bank Holiday Monday

“We are so grateful to Paul and all the team at McKee’s for their sponsorship so far. On Bank Holiday Monday McKee’s provided a lovely selection of break time treats for all staff, this was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.”