With parts of the property dating back to the 17th century, guests visiting Tullymurry House can enjoy learning about the building’s history and restoration

A country house in Newry has been awarded a four-star accommodation grade by Tourism Northern Ireland.

Surrounded by countryside and overlooking the Mourne Mountains, Tullymurry House is owned by the Irish Landmark Trust.

It is the first time the self-catering property, which sits within a secure gated estate, has been graded.

Tullymurry House in Newry has been awarded a four-star accommodation grade by Tourism Northern Ireland

Guests can experience rooms which are furnished to a high standard as well as a wellness centre offering superb facilities including a sauna, hot tub and large relaxation area.

Deborah Avery, senior certification & grading office at Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to award Tullymurry House a four-star grade.

Pictured is Grace Healey, communications manager at The Irish Landmark Trust, Deborah Avery, senior certification & grading office at Tourism Northern Ireland, Niamh Lunny, CEO of The Irish Landmark Trust and Stacey Reilly, house manager

“This is a very well-deserved award for the Irish Landmark Trust.

“This historic Irish country house style property is finished to an excellent standard and retains many traditional features combined with modern home comforts.

“This award is testament to the high-quality facilities and services offered to guests. Congratulations to the team and we wish them continued success with Tullymurry House.”

Niamh Lunny, CEO of Irish Landmark Trust, added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Tullymurry House has been awarded four stars by Tourism Northern Ireland.

Pictured is Lorraine Bell, operations manager at The Irish Landmark Trust, Deborah Avery, senior certification & grading office at Tourism Northern Ireland, Niamh Lunny, CEO of The Irish Landmark Trust and Stacey Reilly, house manager

“This is a truly special property, full of character and heritage, and we look forward to welcoming more guests to add to its story. We are excited for the boost that this grading will bring to Tullymurry House.”

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grade of up to five stars.