Ards and North Down Borough Council is seeking food entrepreneurs to take over The Boathouse, a prominent waterfront location in Bangor.

The council is seeking expressions of interest from individuals or businesses interested in leasing the property solely for the purpose of operating an eatery.

The popular foodie spot, which closed in 2023, is housed in the old Harbour Masters Office, which dates back to 1849 and was also once home to the RNLI.

A 21-year lease is available, providing an exciting opportunity to establish a vibrant new dining spot at one of Bangor's most scenic locations.

This opportunity allows the successful operator to create anything from a cozy café to a fine-dining venue, or even a relaxed bistro, at the heart of Bangor’s bustling waterfront.

Looking for expressions of interest, the council stated: "Ards and North Down Council is seeking expressions of interest from anyone wishing to lease The Boathouse, Bangor solely for the purpose of operating an eatery.

"It would be the Council’s intention to enter into a 21-year lease with a stepped rent to reflect the fact that the interested party will be required to fit-out the premises and install a new heating system.

"A figure of £30k has been estimated to cover these issues.

"Given that the successful operator will be required to expend this amount at the outset, the rent will be reduced by £6k per annum for the first 5 years.

"Only those submitting an expression of interest at this stage will be invited to tender for the opportunity to lease the premises at which point details of the reserve amount for the minimum annual rental will be given.”

Expressions of interest must be submitted by 12noon on Friday, February 28, 2025, to be eligible to tender for the lease. Full details, including maps and photos of the location, can be found on the council’s website here.