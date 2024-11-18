Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Specialist business support recruitment agency Honeycomb Jobs has relocated to a larger office space within The Linenhall building in Belfast city centre following a period of significant expansion.

With a team of three when the business was established in 2017, Honeycomb now has a staff of 26 and the move has seen the firm more than double its office footprint from 1,800 sq ft to 4,000 sq ft.

Honeycomb’s success reflects a rising demand for its bespoke recruitment services, particularly in face-to-face candidate registrations and in-person client engagement.

David Wright, director at CBRE NI and Dearbhla Kilpatrick, general manager at Honeycomb Jobs, at Honeycomb’s new office space at The Linenhall building in Belfast city centre. Honeycomb’s relocation followed significant growth for the company and was supported by CBRE NI, acting on behalf of Killultagh Estates

The business’ relocation was supported by CBRE NI, acting on behalf of Killultagh Estates.

Killultagh Estates recently completed a series of high-value upgrades to enhance The Linenhall, including a 15 kWp rooftop photovoltaic system which generates clean energy for common areas, energy-efficient LED lighting and PIRs, seven electric vehicle charging stations, a commitment to zero waste to landfill and electricity from a Green Energy Tariff.

Dearbhla Kilpatrick, general manager at Honeycomb Jobs, said: "As our business continues to grow, it is important that our workspace reflects our values and the personal touch we bring to recruitment.

“Face-to-face candidate registrations are a core element of our approach, and our clients and candidates appreciate the high-quality personal service we provide. Our clients are able to use the space for meetings, interviews and events, which was a significant factor in relocating.

“Our new office space at The Linenhall will allow us to meet this demand while supporting the continued growth of our business. We have no doubt this move will further strengthen the service we provide."

The strategic relocation within The Linenhall, home to businesses including The Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland, McKees Solicitors, Synopsys, CBRE NI and Lewis Silkin, signals Honeycomb’s ongoing commitment to delivering personalised recruitment solutions across Northern Ireland.

The company’s growth also mirrors a broader trend within Belfast’s commercial property market, with businesses seeking high-quality spaces that support sustainable operations as in-person working returns since the Covid-19 pandemic.

David Wright, director at CBRE NI, added: "We are pleased to have assisted Killultagh Estates in securing Honeycomb Jobs within a larger suite, supporting this key phase of the company’s continued growth.

"The shift back to in-person working across many sectors is creating more demand for high-quality office space in Belfast and across Northern Ireland, and The Linenhall offers a fantastic central location with premium sustainable facilities."