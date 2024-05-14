Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting as a basic social media page a decade ago, the site by Stevie Haughey has since transformed into a significant digital platform that reaches millions annually and supporting NI tourism

A popular travel website founded by Belfast’s Stevie Haughey in his university bedroom is marking 10 years in business.

Over the past decade, Ireland Before You Die (IB4UD) has grown to become one of the province’s leading travel websites, attracting over 750,000 followers on social media and dedicated to highlighting the local beautiful landscapes and historical richness.

In March 2014, armed only with a laptop and a deep commitment to Northern Ireland, Stevie initiated what would become a key resource for both residents and visitors seeking genuine Irish travel experiences.

Starting as a basic Facebook page, the site has since transformed into a significant digital platform that reaches millions annually, a testament to his dedication and vision.

He explained: "What began as a modest passion project has evolved into a business that significantly supports local tourism.

"I never set out to start an online business. Originally intent on a legal career, my perspective shifted dramatically after I started studying law. By year three, I knew it wasn’t for me.

"Being raised in Belfast, the city fundamentally shaped my personal and professional life. After years of living and working in Britain, returning to Northern Ireland felt like a natural step and the right place to evolve my Irish travel website into a thriving business. This city, with its rich history and vibrant contemporary culture, has always been home.

"Belfast is well-connected, rich in talent, and lacks the high business costs of cities like Dublin or London. Managing Ireland Before You Die from here allowed me to share the beauty of Northern Ireland with the world.

“I established the headquarters of Ireland Before You Die in Belfast’s city centre, underscoring my dedication to boosting the local economy and utilising my international experience to promote local culture and tourism.

"Promoting Belfast and Northern Ireland through Ireland Before You Die is more than a job; it's a passion. It’s incredibly rewarding to inspire people to visit your homeland and to support the local economy in some way."

Marking the sites 10th anniversary, Stevie continued: “The evolution from a simple social media page to a thriving website has not been without unprecedented challenges particularly during the Covid pandemic when the world shut down and travel came to a halt.