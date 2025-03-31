Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Guests heard from Jim Pickard, deputy political editor, the Financial Times, John Foster, CBI chief policy and campaigns officer, Philip O'Meara, regional director, eir evo, Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland director, and Brian Donaldson, CBI Northern Ireland chair and The Maxol Group CEO

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of business leaders, politicians and policymakers gathered for CBI Northern Ireland’s Annual Lunch at Titanic Belfast.

CBI members, politicians, policymakers and other stakeholders from across Northern Ireland attended the event in the CBI’s 60th year, in association with strategic partner eir evo, corporate partner Indaver, and supporting partner Musgrave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests heard from Jim Pickard, deputy political editor, the Financial Times, John Foster, CBI chief policy and campaigns officer, Philip O'Meara, regional director, eir evo, Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland director, and Brian Donaldson, CBI Northern Ireland chair and The Maxol Group CEO.

Hundreds of business leaders, politicians and policymakers gathered for CBI Northern Ireland’s Annual Lunch at Titanic Belfast today (28 March). Pictured is CBI Northern Ireland chair Brian Donaldson, director Angela McGowan and Philip O'Meara, regional director, eir evo

Conversations over lunch included the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, geopolitics, trade tariffs and the need for strong collaboration between business and government.

Angela McGowan, director, CBI Northern Ireland, said: “From speaking to local companies, there’s no shortage of drive, energy and enthusiasm to succeed despite the very challenging backdrop. Collaboration was the name of the game, with firms keen to see greater collaboration between business and government and also across government departments.”

Brian Donaldson, chair, CBI Northern Ireland and CEO, The Maxol Group, explained: “In the CBI’s 60th anniversary year I am honoured to be its Northern Ireland Chair. This is a pivotal time for us all. Northern Ireland's economic vision should prioritise creating an agile, collaborative economy that is centred on long-term investment and sustainable growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was particularly pleased to see such strong representation from so many of our partners, fellow business leaders and policy makers at today’s lunch. The importance of deep collaboration between government and all economic stakeholders is crucial to our future success.

“We must strengthen the co-operation between our public, private and third sectors to deliver economic growth, raise living standards for everyone, and ultimately co-create the best economy that future generations in Northern Ireland deserve and one that we can all be proud of playing our part in.”

Philip O’Meara, regional director, eir evo, added: “We share the CBI’s vision of a dynamic, competitive, and prosperous Northern Ireland. Our commitment to this region runs deep. For over two decades, we have invested in Northern Ireland’s digital future, ensuring that businesses have access to world-class networking and IT infrastructure.”