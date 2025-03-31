Empowering women behind the wheel: Northern Ireland family-run tyre firm holds Ladies' Nights to teach car maintenance and safety
Magowan Tyres, a family-run business in Northern Ireland for over 50 years, is empowering women with essential car maintenance skills through its Ladies' Night initiative.
Launched in 2017 by Barry Douglas, business development manager, Ladies' Night was designed to address the overwhelming technical jargon many customers, particularly women, faced when discussing car repairs. Barry created practical, hands-on educational sessions that demystified car maintenance, making it more accessible and less intimidating.
Initially open to all, the sessions quickly gained popularity among women, leading Barry to focus exclusively on them. Now a weekly event, Ladies' Night has educated over 750 women on key skills like checking tyre pressure, understanding warning lights, identifying tyre damage, safely topping up fluid levels and changing a spare tyre.
Attendees are even gifted a free puncture canister along with other practical goodies to keep in their cars, ensuring they are well-prepared for future emergencies. Adding to the welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, Barry provides a generous spread of delicious food, turning the evening into an enjoyable and rewarding experience for everyone.
Barry's commitment to road safety and education was recognized in 2024 when he won the NI Road Safety Award for Best Business Sector. The initiative also gained the endorsement of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, further extending its reach. Attendees consistently share how the sessions have boosted their confidence and empowered them with practical knowledge.
