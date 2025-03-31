UK’s leading food-to-go retailer opens second Northern Ireland store to the delight of Greggs fans

By Claire Cartmill
Published 31st Mar 2025, 14:14 BST
Food-to-go retailer Greggs has created a further 15 jobs with the opening of a new shop in Belfast on Monday (March 31)

The unveiling of the York Street premises follows the opening of a drive-through outlet in Craigavon earlier this month which also brought 18 new jobs.

The new shop will offer the full Greggs menu, from freshly ground coffee and iced drinks, to breakfast rolls and hot bakes, salads, freshly prepared sandwiches and pizzas. The shop will also offer hot, food-to-go products.

Greggs has opened its first drive-thru in Northern Ireland, located in Craigavon earlier this monthGreggs has opened its first drive-thru in Northern Ireland, located in Craigavon earlier this month
Customers looking to skip the queues are also able to order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.

Shop manager, Dana Marchbank, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors to the local community and to provide a fantastic range of Greggs favourites.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop on York Street builds on our continued growth in Northern Ireland, creating another 15 new jobs to the local area. We’re delighted to be able to offer our range of products to a growing community of Greggs fans across Belfast.”

