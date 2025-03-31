Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Food-to-go retailer Greggs has created a further 15 jobs with the opening of a new shop in Belfast today (Monday).

The unveiling of the York Street premises follows the opening of a drive-through outlet in Craigavon earlier this month which also brought 18 new jobs.

The new shop will offer the full Greggs menu, from freshly ground coffee and iced drinks, to breakfast rolls and hot bakes, salads, freshly prepared sandwiches and pizzas. The shop will also offer hot, food-to-go products.

Greggs has opened its first drive-thru in Northern Ireland, located in Craigavon earlier this month

Customers looking to skip the queues are also able to order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.

Shop manager, Dana Marchbank, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors to the local community and to provide a fantastic range of Greggs favourites.”