UK’s leading food-to-go retailer opens second Northern Ireland store to the delight of Greggs fans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Food-to-go retailer Greggs has created a further 15 jobs with the opening of a new shop in Belfast today (Monday).
The unveiling of the York Street premises follows the opening of a drive-through outlet in Craigavon earlier this month which also brought 18 new jobs.
The new shop will offer the full Greggs menu, from freshly ground coffee and iced drinks, to breakfast rolls and hot bakes, salads, freshly prepared sandwiches and pizzas. The shop will also offer hot, food-to-go products.
Customers looking to skip the queues are also able to order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.
Shop manager, Dana Marchbank, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors to the local community and to provide a fantastic range of Greggs favourites.”
Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop on York Street builds on our continued growth in Northern Ireland, creating another 15 new jobs to the local area. We’re delighted to be able to offer our range of products to a growing community of Greggs fans across Belfast.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.