Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northbound Brewery announces growth plans to open its doors to tourists after receiving support

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland Northbound Brewery is set to open its doors to tourists before the end of this year as it announces plans to establish a new visitor experience.

The move is part of a major expansion for the Londonderry craft beer producer, made possible after it received assistance from the government-backed Go Succeed business enterprise programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business, which is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025, has also launched a new ‘Derry Lager’ and a mobile bar for use at events and festivals, after being successful in securing funding through the Go Succeed grant.

The brewery was set up by husband-and-wife team David and Martina Rogers after they returned home to settle in the north-west following a decade living in Australia.

Martina, who heads up sales and marketing at the brewery said the assistance from Go Succeed coincided with the beginning of a new growth trajectory for the business.

She explained: “We started Northbound Brewery having identified a gap in the market for something like this in the north-west and it is fantastic to see how the artisan food and drink sector has really flourished since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the beginning of this year, we had major plans to grow, particularly in our offering to tourists. It was at this point that we identified the help available through Go Succeed which came at exactly the right time in our growth journey.

“The grant has enabled us to proceed with a number of capital investments including the purchase of a mobile bar that made its debut at the recent Foyle Maritime Festival and will allow us to cater for events in the future.

“Plans are also well under way to establish a visitor experience at Northbound Brewery with the funding going towards a beer tent, tables and gazebo as we prepare to provide tours of the brewery complete with tasting.”

Northern Ireland Northbound Brewery is set to open its doors to tourists before the end of this year as it announces plans to establish a new visitor experience. Pictured is Martina Rogers of Northbound Brewery

Based within Campsie Industrial Estate, Northbound Brewery, which are sold in retailers and off licences, as well as through the bar and restaurant trade and directly on the company’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martina added: “Our products are listed at some of the best-known retailers across Northern Ireland, and we have a fantastic relationship with the hospitality trade across Ireland who really act as ambassadors for us.

“The help from Go Succeed, from the grant to mentorship, has injected a new energy into our growth and we look forward to sharing everything Northbound Brewery has to offer to even more people moving forward.”

Services from Go Succeed are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Danielle McNally, business development manager, Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “The north-west is home to an incredible group of food and drink producers that really put this part of the world on the culinary map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to hear of Northbound Brewery’s expansion plans that will add yet another great reason for tourists to visit Derry City and the surrounding district.

“Go Succeed was set up to supercharge the growth plans of businesses at every stage of their growth journey. It is fantastic to see the tangible impact of that and we wish Northbound Brewery every success for the future.”