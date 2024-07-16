Northern Ireland family-run hotel group acquires another property for undisclosed sum

By Claire Cartmill
Published 16th Jul 2024, 12:19 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 13:05 BST
The Lodge Hotel, the family-owned hotel in Coleraine, has been acquired by the Antrim-based McKeever Hotels for an undisclosed sum.

The change of ownership coincides with the retirement of Ivor Boyd and Norma Wilkinson, who have successfully ran The Lodge Hotel for 30 years, along with their third partner, the late Brian Stockman who joined the business in 2003. The strength of this very successful partnership helped establish The Lodge Hotel as one of the north coast’s most successful locally owned hotels.

The Lodge Hotel, the family-owned hotel in Coleraine, has been acquired by the Antrim-based McKeever Hotels for an undisclosed sum. Pictured is Ivor Boyd, past owner, Eugene McKeaver, chairman, Catherine McKeaver, director, Norma Wilkinson, past owner, Bridgeen Kealey, marketing director, Eddie McKeaver, managing director and Adam Stockman, past owner pictured at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, during an announcement of new owners

Describing the acquisition as a hugely positive development, Ivor and Norma, said: “We are delighted to confirm that the McKeever family is now the new owner of The Lodge Hotel.

“We want to thank everyone connected with the hotel over the past 30 years, particularly our great team of staff and our many loyal customers. We also would like to thank John Turley from Turley Legal who guided us through the sale process.

“The McKeever Group has built its reputation on strong ‘family’ values which very much reflect our own. We’re delighted they recognised both the quality of our offering and the clear synergies between our hotels which will ensure The Lodge Hotel becomes a natural extension of the McKeever Group.

“It’s good to know that the future of our hotel is in the safest hands.”

The Lodge Hotel, the family-owned hotel in Coleraine, has been acquired by the Antrim-based McKeever Hotels for an undisclosed sum. Pictured is new lodge hotel owners, Eugene McKeaver, chairman, Catherine McKeaver, director with Ivor Boyd, Norma Wilkinson, and Adam Stockman, past owner

Eddie McKeever, managing director of the McKeever Hotel Group, added: “We’re so pleased to welcome The Lodge to the McKeever family and regard this investment as great news, not just for staff and customers, but for the local community and the hospitality sector as a whole.

"The links between our hotels are many, not least the strong focus on quality service, professionalism, and customer care.

“This move is also strategic and totally aligned with our wider growth plans which have been supported by our banking partners Richard Lusty and Andrew Tew from Ulster Bank as well as continuing our long term relationship with Linus Murray from McKee’s Solicitors who has looked after many of our acquisitions.

"We look forward to extending the McKeever welcome to the local team and guests in the months ahead.”

