'H&W runs through the blood of the citizens of Belfast and the greater community it serves'
‘H&W runs through the blood of the citizens of Belfast and the greater community it serves’ that was the message from Dr. Tom McCluskie MBE when he visited the Belfast shipyard recently.
The Belfast man dedicated 38 years to Harland & Wolff starting as a mail boy and rising to head of the draughting department. He also served as a technical consultant to James Cameron on Titanic.
Showing a power of strength for the Northern Ireland shipyard which has faced a difficult few months over financial pressures and lack of government support, Dr McCluskie highlighted the huge importance of the business to the local area adding ‘the two giant cranes on the skyline mean you are home’.
During the visit, Dr. McCluskie reflect upon his career at H&W: "H&W runs through the blood of the citizens of Belfast and the greater community it serves.
"The two giant cranes on the skyline mean you are home ... From the very beginning the company had a 'can do' philosophy which is as true today as it always was. Impossible is a word not understood or ever used in Harland and Wolff."
Thanking Dr. Tom McCluskie, ‘for reminding us of who we are and inspiring us as to where we are going’, a spokesperson from H&W, added: “We had the opportunity to welcome Dr. Tom McCluskie MBE to our Belfast site. Dr. McCluskie dedicated 38 years to Harland & Wolff, starting as a mail boy and rising to head of the draughting department, eventually retiring as admin and archive manager. He even served as a technical consultant to James Cameron on Titanic.
“Returning to the yard he grew up in was an emotional afternoon for him and educational one for us. Dr. McCluskie recounted amusing stories, such as the mystery of the Steinway piano, which was installed into a ship via a large hole cut in the side, only to go missing without a trace the next day, never to be found.
"He also shared lived experience stories about fluctuating fortunes of the UK maritime industry over years and how Harland & Wolff has always weathered the storm. It was fascinating to receive an education from the man who knows our Belfast site better than anyone.
“One thing stood out during our conversation: Harland & Wolff's enduring resilience. From its heyday to today, overcoming challenges has defined the company.
"Our black and yellow cranes, Samson and Goliath, stand tall as proud symbols of a relentless spirit and determination embedded within both H&W and the people of Belfast, who together built the most famous shipyard in the world.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.