Belfast shopping and retail centre Park Centre has announced the appointment of John Kennedy as its new centre manager.

John from Belfast brings extensive experience to the role, with a career in retail management spanning over 20 years and a proven pedigree of excellence that will be instrumental in driving the growth of the shopping centre. He also sits on the Executive Committee of Shopping Centres NI.

Situated at Broadway Roundabout, Park Centre first opened in 1985 and now extends to 161,458 sq ft, with a range of retailers that includes Boots, JD Sports and Specsavers.

John explained: “I am excited to join the Park Centre team and look forward to leveraging my skills and experience to drive further growth and attract more retailers.

“My vision is to continue enhancing the shopping experience and to strengthen the ties between visitors and stakeholders, creating a thriving destination that benefits both our tenants and the local community.”

John Kennedy, centre manager at Park Centre with John Lowry, associate director at CBRE NI

John Lowry, associate director at CBRE NI, Park Centre managing agent, added: “John’s expertise, leadership and commitment will be invaluable in reinforcing Park Centre’s position as a thriving hub for shopping in Belfast.

“John will bring fresh ideas and continue to drive the success of our shopping centre. We look forward to the positive impact John will make and wish him well in his new role."