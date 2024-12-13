By integrating Gartan’s expertise in Fire and Rescue Service rostering and compliance software solutions, Totalmobile now has the most comprehensive range of rostering solutions tailored to the unique demands of all the emergency services, including fire, ambulance, and police organisations

Belfast software firm Totalmobile has announced the acquisition of Gartan Technologies, a highly respected rostering and workforce management company headquartered in County Donegal, Ireland.

This acquisition is said to represent a key milestone in Totalmobile’s strategy to expand its capabilities across its field service management platform and to continue the Totalmobile mission to transform the work and lives of mobile workers by empowering customers to deliver efficient, compliant and high-quality services.

By integrating Gartan’s expertise in Fire and Rescue Service rostering and compliance software solutions, Totalmobile now has the most comprehensive range of rostering solutions tailored to the unique demands of all the emergency services, including fire, ambulance, and police organisations. Adding these capabilities will further enable customers to optimise workforce planning, improve resource allocation, and ensure critical response times.

For over 25 years, Gartan has been a market leader in fire and rescue service worktime management solutions and is a trusted partner to Emergency Services organisations across the UK and Australia. Serving 50 organisations and more than 30,000 users, Gartan’s solutions are renowned for their reliability and ability to enhance resource management and operational efficiency for key customers, including Lancashire, Scottish, Greater Manchester, Dublin and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Services and Fire & Rescue NSW, Australia.

The acquisition also accelerates Totalmobile’s ongoing international expansion. With established operations in Ireland, the UK, and Australia, Gartan’s presence strongly aligns with Totalmobile’s growing global footprint across the UK, Australia, and the Nordics. This strategic alignment strengthens Totalmobile’s ability to drive continued growth and extend its reach into both established and emerging markets.

Phil Race, CEO of Totalmobile, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Gartan Technologies to the Totalmobile family. Their expertise in rostering and workforce management in the fire services dovetails perfectly with Totalmobile’s existing capability across the ambulance & police services. It has a strong alignment with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that empower our customers. Gartan’s highly-skilled team and cultural values make this a natural fit, and we’re excited about the opportunities to collaborate and grow together."

Phil Race, CEO of Totalmobile, Gill Mahon, CPPO of Totalmobile, Malachi Eastwood, CEO of Gartan Technologies and Ricky Moore, Regional Sales Director at Totalmobile, celebrate the acquisition of Gartan Technologies.

Malachi Eastwood, CEO of Gartan Technologies, continued: "Joining Totalmobile marks a positive step forward for Gartan. Our shared commitment to innovation and customer success ensures this partnership will drive growth and value for our customers. With the backing of Totalmobile’s resources and expertise, we’re excited to enhance our offerings and reach new markets."

Totalmobile’s investment partner, Bowmark Capital, played a key role in this strategic acquisition and continued to support the company’s growth ambitions.

Tom Keen, investment director at Bowmark, added: "We are delighted to support Totalmobile in this important milestone. The acquisition of Gartan represents a strong strategic fit and reinforces Totalmobile’s leadership position in emergency service solutions."