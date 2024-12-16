'From pioneering solutions in the construction sector to prioritising environmental responsibility, our team exemplifies excellence'
Northern Ireland quarry and minerals processor Kilwaughter Minerals has continued its award-winning run with a recent triple success in prestigious industry awards.
The company was named Mineral Products Site of the Year at the annual Plant & Civil Engineer (PCE) Awards, with Edward Nethery receiving the Quarry Manager of the Year accolade.
Meanwhile, the achievements of senior digital marketing executive Kathryn Douglas were recognised at the Construction Marketing Awards (CMAs) as she was named winner of the ‘Emerging Talent – Young Marketer of the Year’ category.
These accolades follow Kilwaughter Minerals’ K Systems brand being honoured at the 2024 INCA Awards for Environmental Impact, receiving the award for the Low Rise (New Build) category for its innovative Curries Yard project.
Kilwaughter’s commitment to sustainability has also enabled the company to gain Gold status in Business in the Community’s environmental benchmarking survey, earning a Level 3 distinction for wellbeing.
Gary Wilmot, managing director at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “These awards reflect the exceptional standards Kilwaughter consistently delivers across all areas of our business.
"From pioneering solutions in the construction sector to prioritising environmental responsibility, our team exemplifies excellence.
“We are particularly proud of Edward and Kathryn’s achievements, as their outstanding commitment embodies the values that drive Kilwaughter forward and we look forward to continued success.”
With a career spanning over 40 years, Edward’s leadership, commitment to safety, and passion for mentorship were praised by judges, who described him as a champion of best practices and innovation in the quarrying industry.
Speaking following the PCE event, Edward, continued: “I am thrilled to have been named Quarry Manager of the Year, and it is a privilege to be acknowledged by the industry I have dedicated my career to.
“This award reflects the hard work of the entire Kilwaughter team, whose commitment to safety, innovation, and environmental stewardship makes our success possible. I look forward to continuing to contribute to this dynamic industry.”
Commenting on her CMAs success, Kathryn, added: "My award is a testament to the support and guidance I have received throughout my career at Kilwaughter, which has enabled me to grow and innovate in my role.
“It is a privilege to be part of a team that consistently sets new benchmarks for excellence across the industry."
Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals is recognised as a leader within the industry, with manufacturing operations covering over 100 acres, four distribution centres, and three market-leading brands: K Rend, K Systems, and Kilwaughter Lime.
