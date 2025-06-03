Professional services firm Deloitte Northern Ireland has appointed a new Belfast office senior partner, succeeding Jackie Henry who has served in the role for the past 12 years. Marie Doyle will be responsible for guiding the team at Deloitte in Northern Ireland and working with the partner group to shape the strategic direction of the Belfast office

Marie Doyle succeeds Jackie Henry after 12 years, bringing over two decades of tech transformation expertise to lead the firm’s next growth phase in Belfast.

Marie Doyle will be responsible for guiding the team at Deloitte in Northern Ireland and working with the partner group to shape the strategic direction of the Belfast office.

Jackie Henry will continue her role as managing partner for People and Purpose, serving on the UK Executive team.

Deloitte currently has 1,300 people in Northern Ireland and just two weeks ago the firm announced plans to create another 500 technology-focused jobs in Belfast over the next three years.

Marie Doyle, who leads Deloitte's Technology and Transformation practice in Northern Ireland, brings more than 20 years of experience to her new position.

Since joining Deloitte in 2004, she has worked with a portfolio of public and private sector clients, specialising in large-scale, technology-enabled transformation. Her expertise includes developing and implementing transformed operating models and driving digital transformation for organisations in sectors such as health, education, policing and social security.

She is a Queen's University Belfast alumna and the first Northern Irish President of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce.

Marie Doyle said: "Having recently moved into our new home at The Ewart I believe Deloitte is well positioned to capitalise on a dynamic and changing market, and to continue serving the evolving needs of our clients in the public and private sectors.

"My priorities as office senior partner will be to add to the success of our combined business in the local market, to grow the presence of our national firm in Northern Ireland through the attraction of new talent and teams, and to ensure that Deloitte NI is a great place for our people to work and develop their careers."

She added: "I would like to thank Jackie Henry for her personal support and guidance as well as her exceptional leadership as office senior partner for over a decade. Jackie has achieved so much throughout her time at the firm and has been instrumental in the growth and success of Deloitte Northern Ireland over the past decade."

Jackie Henry, managing partner for People and Purpose at Deloitte UK, added: "I would like to congratulate Marie on her appointment to the role of Belfast Office Senior Partner. I know that she will be an excellent leader, and with her overseeing the next phase of growth I’m confident that Deloitte Northern Ireland is in very safe hands.