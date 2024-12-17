The news of Sinead joining the firm follows the announcement earlier this year that PwC UK in Northern Ireland and PwC Ireland are building closer ties to service clients across the island of Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PwC has invested further in its tax practice with the appointment of a director in its private business team to focus on tax advisory matters with a focus on entrepreneur led business.

Based in Belfast, Sinead Kinsella will support PwC’s private business offering across the Island of Ireland, working as part of PwC’s local and national teams in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinead joins PwC from EY, where she worked in a business tax advisory role. Sinead also has specific experience in corporate tax compliance matters and transaction tax. She has worked extensively on projects involving buy-side and sell-side tax due diligence, tax structuring advice, group reorganisations and reconstructions, debt restructurings and a wide range of UK and international corporate tax matters.

PwC has invested further in its tax practice with the appointment of a director in its private business team to focus on tax advisory matters with a focus on entrepreneur led business. Pictured is Aine O'Hare, Sinead Kinsella, Cat McCusker

Sinead has also led multi-discipline and cross border tax teams in delivering tax advisory and transaction tax projects to a wide range of clients from owner managed businesses, PE backed businesses and to large multinational groups.

The news of Sinead joining the firm follows the announcement earlier this year that PwC UK in Northern Ireland and PwC Ireland are building closer ties to service clients across the island of Ireland.

Áine O’Hare, head of Tax for PwC in Northern Ireland, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sinead to our tax team. She brings a wealth of experience working on complex tax matters across different industries and borders, and I look forward to seeing her work hand-in-hand with private and family-run businesses to help them realise their ambitions. We already have a strong offering in Northern Ireland on tax matters for private businesses, and her appointment will allow us to further support the clients we work with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her appointment and our continued investment in our Private Business team reinforces our position across the island, where we deliver deep sector expertise. Sinead re-energises our commitment to serving our clients on both sides of the border.”

Paraic Burke, head of tax for PwC Ireland, added: “Sinead joins PwC’s UK Tax practice in Northern Ireland at an exciting time, with so much focus on the global role of tax policy and continued legislative change, workforce organisation and the legal landscape. I look forward to working with her in supporting our clients and people through the changes as we harness opportunities and solve challenges together.