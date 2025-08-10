From Wellworths store to Spencer Road Post Office, popular postmaster Dermot McCorriston retires...'I now have time to relax and think of my future plans'

After nearly 27 years of dedicated service, popular postmaster Dermot McCorriston has retired from the Spencer Road Post Office, marking the end of an era for the Waterside community.

Dermot, who officially stepped down on August 6, has been overwhelmed with heartfelt messages, cards, and visits from loyal customers expressing their thanks and well-wishes.

His ties to the area stretch back three decades. Before taking over the post office in 1998, Dermot was manager of the Wellworths store on Spencer Road, where the post office was originally based. He later relocated the service to its current home at 24-28 Spencer Road, opening a new convenience store alongside it.

Reflecting on his long career, Dermot said: “I have really enjoyed being a postmaster and providing a very important service to the community, as I enjoy meeting and chatting to customers.

"I want to say a big thank you to all of my loyal customers. I was truly overwhelmed by the kind words, support, and generosity shown when news of my retirement spread. People made a real effort to come in to say thank you and goodbye.”

He added: “I now have time to relax and think of my future plans.”

Post Office area manager Sean Doherty praised Dermot’s contribution: “Dermot has been at the heart of this community for three decades, including nearly 27 years as postmaster for Spencer Road Post Office.

"I want to thank him for all that he has done for the people in this area. I wish him a well-earned retirement.”