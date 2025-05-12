Minister for the Economy Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive, Manufacturing NI

The ‘Meet the Makers’ event saw the Minister joined by other manufacturing businesses from across Northern Ireland meet global cruise ship interior fitout business MJM Marine and tour its production facilities

Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, has marked Manufacturing NI’s (MNI) Manufacturing Month by launching the Manufacturing and the Northern Ireland Economy report on a visit to MJM Marine in Newry.

The report found that the manufacturing sector is a large contributor to the Northern Ireland economy, accounting for 13.4% of total economic output. The over £6 billion worth of output makes the sector the second largest in terms of economic contribution after retail and wholesale. The report also found that the sector accounts for 17% of private sector jobs and 21% of turnover, all while accounting for just 6% of total private business sector population.

The sector accounted for nearly 100,000 jobs in 2023, representing one in 10 workforce jobs across Northern Ireland (compared to 7.1% in the UK), with 250,000 jobs in total – a quarter of all jobs in the NI economy – supported by the sector. For every £1 million manufacturing generates as a sector, its value has been found to increase to £1.7 million in total value.

Manufacturing Month, run by MNI, sees a series of events, including the Anchor High Summit, a major leadership summit in Belfast on May 29. MJM Marine is part of the McConville family-owned Rathbane Group which includes a number of other local manufacturing businesses: Mivan, Topglass and NTS.

Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “I welcome the opportunity to join Manufacturing NI in marking Manufacturing Month and launching this report at MJM Marine. It rightly recognises the positive impact that the manufacturing sector has on our local economy, jobs, and exports. Thank you to Manufacturing NI and everyone who contributed to the development of this report, and for the work you do to drive this sector forward.

The Minister is shown around the production facilities of MJM Marine in Newry by MJM CEO Gary Annett

“It is important that government policy is informed by, and co-designed with, industry. The report will provide helpful analysis as I progress the priorities of my economic vision.”

Stephen Kelly, chief executive, Manufacturing NI, explained: “We are delighted that our Economy Minister has been able to join us today with the McConville family and team at MJM Marine.

“We know from the economic analysis we are publishing today that every job in manufacturing fully supports another 1.7 jobs elsewhere in the economy. For every £1 billion of GVA, it delivers a further £700 million in output elsewhere in the economy. In total, the sector now contributes a total of £16 billion.

“MJM is a great example of what makes our manufacturing economy so strong. They provide good jobs at a regional level; they are export focused and have a huge indirect and induced impact on the economy.”

Gary Annett, CEO, MJM Marine, added: “It is an honour to welcome Minister Archibald MLA and the MNI members to MJM Marine to mark Manufacturing Month and the launch of this report. MJM Marine has grown over the past 40 years to become a global leader in the marine fitout industry, working with the best-known brands in the cruise industry including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Holland America.