One of Northern Ireland’s best known figures in hospitality has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for services to tourism and hospitality

One of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable figures in the hospitality sector, James McGinn, has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in King Charles III’s Birthday Honours List for services to tourism and hospitality.

James, the managing director of Hastings Hotels, is being recognised for his three decades of dedication to the industry, including 29 years with the Hastings Hotels group.

Before taking on his current role in 2022, he held several senior positions across the company, most notably spending 20 years as general manager of the iconic Europa Hotel in Belfast.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels said: “It’s an honour to have received this recognition.

"Tourism and hospitality is in my blood, and I’m thankful for the career I have built at Hastings Hotels for the last 29 years and for the opportunities provided to me by the Hastings family.

"I would also like to thank my colleagues across the group, because without them, this recognition wouldn’t be possible.”

As one of the leading figures in Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry, James graduated in 1988 from Queen’s University Belfast and moved to London to work in an American themed restaurant before returning to Omagh in 1990 to work as Food and Beverage Manager in his family’s business, the Woodlander.