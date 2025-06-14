'I would also like to thank my colleagues, because without them, this recognition wouldn’t be possible': Managing director of Hastings Hotels thanks staff for MBE King’s birthday honour
One of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable figures in the hospitality sector, James McGinn, has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in King Charles III’s Birthday Honours List for services to tourism and hospitality.
James, the managing director of Hastings Hotels, is being recognised for his three decades of dedication to the industry, including 29 years with the Hastings Hotels group.
Before taking on his current role in 2022, he held several senior positions across the company, most notably spending 20 years as general manager of the iconic Europa Hotel in Belfast.
James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels said: “It’s an honour to have received this recognition.
"Tourism and hospitality is in my blood, and I’m thankful for the career I have built at Hastings Hotels for the last 29 years and for the opportunities provided to me by the Hastings family.
"I would also like to thank my colleagues across the group, because without them, this recognition wouldn’t be possible.”
As one of the leading figures in Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry, James graduated in 1988 from Queen’s University Belfast and moved to London to work in an American themed restaurant before returning to Omagh in 1990 to work as Food and Beverage Manager in his family’s business, the Woodlander.
He then gained an MSc in Hotel and International Tourism Management from the University of Ulster in 1994 and went to Washington DC to work for the Hilton Hotel before returning to Northern Ireland in 1996 when he started his career with Hastings Hotels at the Europa Hotel.
