A trailblazing banker, a hospitality leader and a cement industry veteran from Northern Ireland have been honoured by King Charles III for their outstanding contributions

Three of Northern Ireland’s most influential business figures have been recognised in King Charles III’s 2025 Birthday Honours list for their exceptional contributions to the region’s economy, hospitality industry and community development.

Vicky Davies, chief executive of Danske Bank UK, has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the economy in Northern Ireland. Davies, originally from Wales, became the first woman to lead Northern Ireland’s largest bank in its 200-year history when she was appointed to the role in 2021. She also serves as chair of Business in the Community NI and is a board member of both the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce & Industry and UK Finance.

In response to the honour, she said: "Danske Bank is a key stakeholder in the NI economy, and we are very proud of the positive impact we make when it comes to driving local economic growth.

"I feel privileged to receive this honour, and I very much see it as a reflection of the everyday dedication and hard work my colleagues put in to serving the banking needs of local people and businesses."

James Anthony McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to tourism and hospitality in Northern Ireland.

A native of Killyclogher, McGinn has spent nearly three decades with Hastings Hotels and was appointed managing director in 2022. Under his leadership, the group has remained a cornerstone of the local tourism industry.

"Tourism and hospitality is in my blood, and I’m thankful for the career I have built at Hastings Hotels over the last 30 years," McGinn explained. “This recognition wouldn’t be possible without the incredible colleagues I work alongside every day.”

Also receiving an MBE is David Ekin Millar, a seasoned leader in the cement industry, for his services to business and to the community in Northern Ireland.

A former executive with Lafarge, Millar played a pivotal role in the 2022 £56 million acquisition of Holcim’s Cookstown cement plant by the LCC Group. Now managing director of the rebranded operation, Cemcor, Millar has been widely praised for his commitment to local enterprise and community development.

The honours are part of an annual tradition recognising individuals across the UK who have made outstanding contributions to society.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons extended his congratulations to all recipients, added: "Those receiving recognition in The King’s Birthday Honours have each made outstanding contributions to community and public life.