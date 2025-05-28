Rob McConnell, CEO, ICC Belfast with Peter McCleery, founder of GetSociable

ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall have announced a new partnership with GetSociable, the smart “what’s on” app which gives personalised recommendations for all things food, drink and entertainment in Belfast.

GetSociable draws live content from venues, event organisers, music artists, and the best of the city’s food and drink, all in one app.

It instantly makes tailored, personalised recommendations for a day or night out in Belfast, promising the best possible experience in the city, with no FOMO (Fear of Missing Out).

So, whether you’re a country music fan who loves craft beer, or you’re a lover of comedy with a penchant for cocktails, GetSociable matches entertainment and hospitality to suit your preferences.

The team behind three of Belfast’s top venues spotted the opportunity to boost visibility for events for visitors from home and abroad with GetSociable.

ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall CEO, Rob McConnell, believes the move is a win-win for entertainment-seekers as well as hospitality businesses across the city.

Launching the new partnership at the Cat Laughs Nine Lives comedy festival at the Waterfront Hall, Rob McConnell said: “We’re thrilled to be the latest addition to GetSociable. We’re not only custodians of the iconic Ulster Hall, which plays host to some of Belfast’s most historic gigs and events, we also deliver a packed calendar of amazing live music, comedy and family entertainment at the Waterfront Hall.

“At ICC Belfast, we’re also responsible for one of Belfast’s major tourism drivers: the city’s only purpose-built international convention centre. We host tens of thousands of national and international visitors every year, attending large-scale business, scientific and academic meetings and conferences.

“As they explore the city, GetSociable will serve as a trusted guide, offering them up to the minute options for entertainment and hospitality during their stay.

“Big business events bring huge opportunities for the city’s hotels, restaurants, hospitality and tourism attractions. And as these big conferences are mostly held Monday to Friday, they help to sustain tourism in the quieter mid-week and off-peak seasons. And of course, gigs and shows are a key part of Belfast’s vibrant night-time economy, whether you’re a visitor or a local, so GetSociable is the perfect way to make sure you never miss out.”

Peter McCleery, the founder of GetSociable, said: We’re delighted to be working with Rob and the team to promote what’s going on at their incredible venues, and to help them drive further footfall and revenue.

"Beyond that we’re increasing dwell time in Belfast and delivering better experiences for both residents and visitors through the personalised ‘before and after’ options presented to users alongside the main reason for their visit.