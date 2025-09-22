Gerry Lennon, CEO of Visit Belfast, has been appointed to the Board of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall

Gerry Lennon and Leo Callow will be instrumental in steering the delivery of the organisation’s new Five Year Business Plan, which aims to unlock an additional £180m in economic investment for the region by 2030 by growing international convention business and entertainment events

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall have appointed two new non-executive directors to its Board, Gerry Lennon and Leo Callow.

These two new directors bring a wealth of experience in tourism destination marketing and large-scale event management. They will be instrumental in steering the delivery of the organisation’s new Five Year Business Plan, which aims to unlock an additional £180m in economic investment for the region by 2030 by growing international convention business and entertainment events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo Callow, founder and former director of Callow Events, has been appointed to the Board of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall

Gerry Lennon, CEO of Visit Belfast, has been appointed to the Board of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall. He brings 25 years of experience at the helm of Belfast’s destination marketing organisation. As ICC Belfast sets out to deliver a new five year strategic business plan, aiming to double the number of large scale national and international conventions and conferences in the venue, Gerry’s extensive destination knowledge will play a key role.

Leo Callow, founder and former director of Callow Events, has been appointed to the Board of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall. Leo grew a highly successful event management firm, working in Belfast, Dublin and London with high profile clients, booking A-list performers and managing events which have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charities. Leo, who stepped down from Callow Events earlier this year, will be instrumental in driving the Board’s ambitious growth plans for live entertainment and home-grown events in the Belfast venues.

Board Chair, Steve Daniels said: “The Board are very pleased to have two powerhouses of local tourism and events joining them. I have no doubt that the wealth of specialist experience that each of them will bring will greatly enhance our delivery of the new five year business plan.

"They are joining a strong, intellectual and strategically powerful group of non-executive directors, who have had a firm hand in developing the future direction of the organisation. With CEO Rob McConnell at the helm, this will be an excellent board driving vital economic impact forward for Belfast and the wider region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad