ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall has launched an executive search for a new chief executive officer (CEO).

The strategic role will build on the three iconic Belfast venues’ strong and historic foundations in entertainment, culture, conferencing and events.

The successful candidate will play a pivotal part in driving the future growth of the city and the region as a business tourism and international conference destination. The 2030 Integrated Strategy for Business Events in Northern Ireland positions ICC Belfast at the forefront of driving an increase in international conferences and delegate numbers and recognises the economic potential to be unlocked.

As the chief executive officer of Northern Ireland’s leading convention centre, the new CEO will build upon recent national and international successes, leading the award-winning team which is consistently delivering outstanding events.

ICC Belfast was recognised as the 'Best UK Event Venue' at the Micebook Awards 2024, highlighting its excellence in delivering world-class facilities and impactful, high-quality events. ICC Belfast was also a contender for the 'Best Convention Centre' title at the recent Conference & Events Awards 2024, positioning it among the top venues globally.

The new CEO will succeed Julia Corkey, who held the role for four years.

Steve Daniels, non-executive chairman of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, added: "We are pleased to launch the recruitment of a new CEO to lead ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall through an exciting period of opportunity and growth, following our team’s recent accolades. We are looking for someone with proven leadership skills, a growth mentality, and the ability to share our passion for delivering outstanding events and experiences to match the best in the world.

“Moreover, given the bold strategy to build business tourism in Northern Ireland, this is a role which has the potential to realise huge economic growth for Belfast and the wider region. Our three, very different, landmark venues play a central part in attracting revenue for the whole hospitality and tourism sector here. This is a very special and exciting opportunity.