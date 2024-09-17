Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Culloden Estate & Spa has teamed up with Northern Ireland’s first luxury, niche perfume house STORIES Parfums

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Culloden Estate & Spa has announced that it has appointed STORIES Parfums as the hotel’s first ever fragrance partner.

The leading 5-star property has teamed up with Northern Ireland’s first luxury, niche perfume house, which has been created by local businesswoman Tonya Kidd-Beggs, to be the Co Down-based company’s first and exclusive luxury hotel retail partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STORIES Parfums specialise in hand crafting exquisite Eau de Parfums, nutrient-rich body care, and beautifully perfumed candles. Each scent is handcrafted by Tonya in a perfumery in Grasse, France, and then manufactured in Northern Ireland.

Tonya, founder of STORIES Parfums, said: I am truly honoured that STORIES Parfums is now stocked in one of Ireland's most prestigious hotels and it marks a significant milestone for our brand, opening doors to a world of opportunities.

"By showcasing our handcrafted fragrances and body care products in this most beautiful location, we will be able to attract new customers from around the globe, enhancing our visibility and reputation.

“This partnership not only elevates our presence in the luxury market but also allows us to connect with a diverse clientele who appreciate the artistry behind our creations. We believe this will significantly boost our business, foster growth and inspire new collaborations in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Culloden Estate & Spa has announced that it has appointed STORIES Parfums as the hotel’s first ever fragrance partner. Pictured at the announcement are James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels and Tonya Kidd-Beggs, founder of STORIES Parfums

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, added: “We are delighted to welcome STORIES Parfums to The Spa at Culloden and believe this beautiful brand perfectly complements our luxurious offering.