Scent of success: Northern Ireland five-star hotel and spa reveals first ever fragrance partner
The Culloden Estate & Spa has announced that it has appointed STORIES Parfums as the hotel’s first ever fragrance partner.
The leading 5-star property has teamed up with Northern Ireland’s first luxury, niche perfume house, which has been created by local businesswoman Tonya Kidd-Beggs, to be the Co Down-based company’s first and exclusive luxury hotel retail partner.
STORIES Parfums specialise in hand crafting exquisite Eau de Parfums, nutrient-rich body care, and beautifully perfumed candles. Each scent is handcrafted by Tonya in a perfumery in Grasse, France, and then manufactured in Northern Ireland.
Tonya, founder of STORIES Parfums, said: I am truly honoured that STORIES Parfums is now stocked in one of Ireland's most prestigious hotels and it marks a significant milestone for our brand, opening doors to a world of opportunities.
"By showcasing our handcrafted fragrances and body care products in this most beautiful location, we will be able to attract new customers from around the globe, enhancing our visibility and reputation.
“This partnership not only elevates our presence in the luxury market but also allows us to connect with a diverse clientele who appreciate the artistry behind our creations. We believe this will significantly boost our business, foster growth and inspire new collaborations in the future.”
James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, added: “We are delighted to welcome STORIES Parfums to The Spa at Culloden and believe this beautiful brand perfectly complements our luxurious offering.
"I am confident that the stunning selection of products will appeal to our guests from around the globe, and this new partnership is another example of Hastings Hotels’ commitment to supporting local businesses and providing a unique platform to further support their continued growth.”
