Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owned by Lakeland Dairies the Banbridge creamery had been a major employer in the town for nearly a century

The site of the creamery in Banbridge, which has been a major employer in the town for nearly a century, has gone on the market for a cool £9.5 million.

Owners Lakeland Dairies confirmed last November that the Rathfriland Road site is being permanently closed from June as part of ‘operational changes’ within the co-operative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, operations were gradually wound down with no milk directly processed there for a number of years. In recent times, it was used for seasonal butter churning and packing during spring and summer - as well as for powder storage.

Belfast-based commercial agent Lisney has listed the high-profile industrial/warehouse facility for sale.

The overall site on which the main buildings are located totals an area of around 12.3 acres, while there is an adjacent 4.2 acres agricultural site.

According to the agent’s brochure, the buildings on the site are predominantly made up of quality warehouse accommodation with eaves ranging from 6 to 9 metres and loading bays or electric roller shutter doors throughout. The total internal area of the buildings is around 212,000 sq ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banbridge's creamery on the Rathfriland Road. Photo: Paul Byrne

While these buildings have been used as dry stores and cold stores supporting the previous dairy operations, the agents say they could be immediately utilised by a range of end users with little to no reconfiguration or capital expenditure.

The remainder of the buildings could be reconfigured or redeveloped to suit the needs of numerous operators.