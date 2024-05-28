Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Great Ballymena business opportunity offers full planning permission for a petrol filling station, drive-thru restaurant, EV Fast Charging and an internet café

A commercial development opportunity at Ballee Road East in Ballymena, with full planning permission for a petrol filling station, drive-thru restaurant, EV Fast Charging and an internet café, has been brought to the market for £1.25 million.

The development site is set on 3.6 acres in a prime location for commuter footfall, situated approximately two miles from Ballymena town centre and adjacent to the M2 motorway with excellent transport links to Belfast, Londonderry and the north coast.

David Wright, director at joint selling agent CBRE NI, said: “Such a high-profile development opportunity coming to the market with full planning permission in such an excellent location is hugely significant.

“With a population of 66,000 people and a catchment area of circa 150,000, nearby Ballymena serves as a significant commuter town for Belfast. High volumes of traffic on the M2 motorway travelling both north and south mean that there is high demand for this type of drive-thru restaurant and convenience petrol filling station.

“The site itself is suitable for other uses, including an additional food and beverage pod subject to the necessary planning approval.”

Interested parties are invited to contact David Wright, director at CBRE Northern Ireland, for further information: [email protected]