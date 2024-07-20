Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kilkeel-based Bedwin marks a pivotal moment in the company's history as it prepares to transition into a new era of growth and innovation including expansion, more jobs, new contracts and a Banbridge store

An Iconic Northern Ireland furnishings business is proud to announce a substantial investment exceeding £350,000, coinciding with its 40th year in the industry.

in 1984 by Ossie and Pamela Wallace in Kilkeel, Bedwin Soft Furnishings has been a stalwart in the industry, consistently delivering high-quality products and services to its customer base.

This significant investment over the past 12 months marks a pivotal moment in the company's history as it prepares to transition into a new era of growth and innovation.

Directors Chris Wallace and Erica Maxwell (son and daughter of Ossie and Pamela) are spearheading many of the key operations and investments aimed at future proofing the family business.

The allocation of more than £350,000 has been strategically allocated towards expanding the business's operations, with notable developments including the establishment of a new store in Banbridge (which opened in July) and the expansion of their Kilkeel factory to accommodate the production of new lines, such as motorised curtain tracks.

In addition to enhancing its infrastructure, Bedwin has prioritized job creation, adding three new positions to its workforce, which now totals 24 employees. This expansion not only reflects the company's commitment to supporting local employment but also underscores its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Moreover, Bedwin has embarked on several ambitious projects over the last year, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

The company has successfully ventured into new markets, securing contracts for prestigious projects such as cruise ship fit outs in collaboration with local firm MJM Marine, as a subcontractor.

It has also made significant strides in the commercial property sector, providing bespoke window dressings, blinds, curtains, and other integral soft furnishings for esteemed establishments like the Chancery Hotel in central Dublin.

Furthermore, the company's footprint has extended in the public sector, with a growing portfolio of projects in schools and healthcare, including new builds and renovations. Recent endeavors include contracts with Ganson Construction for new school developments and ongoing work at the Johnstown Education Centre, underscoring Bedwin's commitment to supporting educational institutions.

Celebrating its recent successes, Bedwin has secured contracts for notable projects like the Loughbrickland Newbridge Integrated School and has contributed to upskilling staff through Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s Business Programmes, facilitated by the Pinnacle Growth Group, focusing on enhancing online sales strategies. While the winning of new commercial contracts marks an important milestone for the business, residential work is still a vital tenet of Bedwin’s day-to-day operations.

Sales director, Chris Wallace, said: "This investment over the past 12 months marks a pivotal moment in the company's history as we prepare to transition into a new era of growth and innovation, however, while doing so, we remain committed and proud to serve our longstanding residential customers.”

"My parents' dedication and hard work have been instrumental in establishing Bedwin as a trusted name in the local community and industry. This substantial investment not only honours their contribution up to now, but also propels us towards a very bright future."