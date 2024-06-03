Iconic Northern Ireland family-owned men’s fashion house tees off their centenary celebrations
Northern Ireland clothing wholesaler Douglas and Grahame launches their centenary celebrations.
Established in 1924, the Carrickfergus-based men’s fashion house recently hosted a golf invitational welcoming long-term customers and colleagues.
The winner of the invitational at Malone Golf Club, Paddy Burns from Burns & Co. in Draperstown took home the cup after competing alongside 13 four ball teams.
The event is one of many being held by the firm throughout 2024 to mark its first 100 years in business, culminating in October with a gala evening for past and present associates and friends of the company.
The family-owned firm is chaired by Donald Finlay and led by sons Adam and Michael Finlay, with a portfolio of brands including Remus Uomo, Daniel Grahame, DG’s Drifter, 1880 CLUB amongst others.
Paddy Burns said: “It was a privilege to take part in the Douglas and Grahame golf invitational. Burns & Co. have been a customer Douglas and Grahame for over 60 years. We have a fantastic relationship with the company and it was a great chance to meet other customers and friends of the firm.”
Adam Finlay added: “We were proud to host our golf invitational at the start of the month. It was a chance to catch up with esteemed customers and valued colleagues and show our appreciation for their dedication and support over the years. A fantastic day was had by all and it was a brilliant way to mark 100 years of Douglas and Grahame.”
