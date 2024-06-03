Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inviting long-term customers and colleagues, the golfing event is one of many being held by the firm throughout 2024 to mark its first 100 years in business

Northern Ireland clothing wholesaler Douglas and Grahame launches their centenary celebrations.

Established in 1924, the Carrickfergus-based men’s fashion house recently hosted a golf invitational welcoming long-term customers and colleagues.

The winner of the invitational at Malone Golf Club, Paddy Burns from Burns & Co. in Draperstown took home the cup after competing alongside 13 four ball teams.

Pictured at the Douglas and Grahame Golf Invitational 2024 at Malone Golf Club to mark their 100th year in business are managing director Adam Finlay, brand director Michael Finlay, company chair Donald Finlay and invitational winner, Paddy Burns from Burns & Co., Draperstown

The event is one of many being held by the firm throughout 2024 to mark its first 100 years in business, culminating in October with a gala evening for past and present associates and friends of the company.

The family-owned firm is chaired by Donald Finlay and led by sons Adam and Michael Finlay, with a portfolio of brands including Remus Uomo, Daniel Grahame, DG’s Drifter, 1880 CLUB amongst others.

Paddy Burns said: “It was a privilege to take part in the Douglas and Grahame golf invitational. Burns & Co. have been a customer Douglas and Grahame for over 60 years. We have a fantastic relationship with the company and it was a great chance to meet other customers and friends of the firm.”

