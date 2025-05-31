The arrival of the internationally renowned lingerie and lifestyle retailer is expected to increase footfall and energy in Belfast’s shopping district, as the brand opens its doors to Northern Irish shoppers for the first time

Belfast city centre is set to welcome a glamorous new addition as Victoria’s Secret prepares to open its first standalone store in Northern Ireland this summer.

The iconic lingerie and lifestyle brand will be located on Donegall Place, next to retail giant Next. Eye-catching signage featuring Victoria’s Secret’s signature pink stripes has already appeared at the site, along with a welcome message inviting passersby to learn more and apply for jobs.

“Hey Belfast! We can't wait to welcome you to our brand new store this summer,” the notice reads. "Please scan the QR code to learn about our new store, and job openings at Victoria's Secret."

Recruitment is currently underway for a range of roles, including team leader, sales associate, store manager, and assistant store manager. Successful applicants will benefit from a 25% staff discount on Victoria’s Secret, Next, and Gap products, as well as access to a suite of free financial, health, and wellbeing services—including 24/7 digital GP support.

Belfast One, the city centre management company, celebrated the news in a Facebook post: “BIG NEWS, BELFAST! Victoria’s Secret is coming to Belfast City Centre this summer! We’re SO excited to welcome their first-ever standalone store in Northern Ireland, opening soon on Donegall Place – right in the heart of the city.